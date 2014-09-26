In our latest cover story, Jeffrey Rosen, New Republic legal affairs editor and president of the National Constitution Center, sits down with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to discuss her storied career, her workout regime, and her operatic friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia. She also holds forth on the misjudgments of her conservative colleagues, the myopia of young feminists, and why she’s not stepping down from the Supreme Court anytime soon.