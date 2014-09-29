The complaint is a highly selective narrative of the AIG bailout, which is probably why AIG itself chose not to join the case with its former chairman. First of all, terms imposed by the government for a bailout should be punitive. After all, AIG would have gone under without government support. But while AIG may not have gotten the same deal as, say, Citigroup, the lawsuit ignores all the goodies AIG did receive during the bailout. The initial AIG deal was for $85 billion; eventually, another $97 billion would get loaned out in three separate restructurings. The government asked for little in exchange for the subsequent windfall. It never put AIG through bankruptcy or forced the board to resign.

The government also created an exemption to allow AIG to retain $35 billion in operating losses, which Andrew Ross Sorkin called “a gift from the U.S. government.” AIG used this to offset its tax bill, make large profits, and prop up their stock price. Finally, the government famously allowed AIG to pay $165 million in bonuses to its employees, just months after the bailout.

Needless to say, this isn’t the government’s alibi: It can’t tell the judge “actually, we gave AIG as sweetheart a deal as we did for everybody else!” Instead, the government cites AIG’s catastrophic circumstances that required immediate action, the AIG board’s acceptance of the bailout terms, and the eventual profit shareholders made on the deal, despite the reduced stake. (This idea that the bailout “made money” requires you to ignore all the largesse AIG and insolvent banks were basically given to pay back the government.)

The problem for the government is that there are very real, well-documented concerns with the way it handled AIG, and the suit will put them on display. For example, the backdoor bailout is pretty simple to understand, and has been laid out by the Congressional Oversight Panel, the Special Inspector General for TARP, and the Government Accountability Office.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in 2008 under the direction of future Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, created a vehicle to purchase AIG’s credit default swaps (CDS) from their big bank counter-parties, which were all in trouble at this time. The New York Fed’s negotiations with the counter-parties for a discount on the CDS were half-hearted at best, and some were never consulted. Even though at least one bank offered to take less, eventually every one got paid out at 100 percent.