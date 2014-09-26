The biggest surprise I’ve had in this job is how much time the national-security issues take. Those are the primary things that I have to deal with in a post-9/11 world. From an eight-thirty meeting every morning, to the threat screen for the last twenty-four hours, to meetings during the course of the day. And almost inevitably there’s something that I take home at night that is national-security related. Our National Security Division didn’t even exist when I was last here! —Eric Holder, 2010

Eric Holder is a decent man. Many of the attacks on him during his tenure have been scurrilous and I don’t want to join them or give the “Fast and Furious” crowd aid and comfort. That said, this quotation, which Holder gave to GQ magazine, is instructive as to some of the important deficiencies in his tenure as attorney general. And it is instructive as well about the qualities of the person who should replace him.

Holder came into office with the stated priority of restoring the department’s Civil Rights Division. He was, by his own account, surprised and unprepared for the degree to which national security issues now dominate his job. Many of the problems of his tenure stem directly from this lack of tactile familiarity with national security matters: from the bungled effort to bring the 9/11 conspirators to New York, to the announcement that he would seek legislative tweaks to Miranda requirements and the subsequent abandonment of that idea, to his public disparagement of military commissions, to his nearly complete absence from the discussion of signals intelligence programs that his department oversees and represents in court. The list goes on and on. Holder has never found his footing on national security matters.

The nature of the job of attorney general has changed—irrevocably. And we should never again have an attorney general, of either party, capable of expressing surprise at the role that national security issues now play in the life of the Justice Department or in the role of its chief. We should never again have an attorney general capable of saying virtually nothing as the law of major intelligence programs and the integrity of his department’s work in overseeing these programs are assailed over a protracted period of time.

The next attorney general, rather, should be someone with granular experience in the national security space, someone capable of charting a course between the wild pendulum swings of public opinion, which demands simultaneously and unselfconsciously that we do far more against ISIS while doing far less intelligence collection.