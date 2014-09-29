“But don’t believe that the French Jews are fleeing—it’s absolutely untrue,” she said, emphasizing the complicated nature of the statistics often used in the reports. French Jews may be leaving France in greater numbers than before, but so have many other French citizens, seeking friendlier business climates and lower tax rates overseas. “I don’t deny there’s a problem,” Sinclair makes clear, “but everybody is fighting against it.” This was also the principal argument made in a New York Times op-ed in July by Laurent Fabius, France’s minister of foreign affairs, and Bernard Cazeneuve, France’s minister of the interior: “the French government,” they wrote, “has demonstrated its absolute determination to fight anti-Semitism by every conceivable means.”

Sinclair agrees. Citing a recent PEW study of perceptions of Jews in different EU countries, she notes that fewer than 10 percent of French participants polled had negative views of Jews, significantly lower than Greece, for instance, where 47 percent expressed negative perceptions. Although there are isolated instances of anti-Semitic acts, she explains, “it’s not at all like in the ’30s, when the authorities were favorably for anti-Semitism, which we call state anti-Semitism. That doesn’t exist anymore in France. In Hungary, I’m not sure, but in France, that’s not the case at all.”

“In France, everything is quite stagnant,” Sinclair says, shaking her head. “You have the same people, the same public figures that you had ten years ago. … And the entrepreneurs are not very active—they’re also very blocked.” Hollande, says Sinclair, was elected because people were fed up with Sarkozy. “Maybe he didn’t act swiftly enough. … We have structural problems that should be solved and that weren’t solved thirty years ago, so he may not have acted swiftly enough.”

However, voting for the National Front—as many people did in the recent elections—is nowhere near the rational response, she says. “The way the National Front is facing Europe is unacceptable. The way they want to break Europe is unacceptable.” A few days after our conversation, the National Front, under the leadership of Marine Le Pen, won its first-ever seat in the French senate.

“We have economic integration,” she says of Europe today, “but we do not have enough political integration. We should have a unique economic policy. We have a uniform currency but not a uniform economic policy, which is quite different. But I’m a minority when I say that, because Europe is not very popular, which is a shame, because people see Europe as a break, and they have a feeling that Europe is intruding in their lives.” People, Sinclair says are not conscious of what Europe has facilitated: free and easy movement across the continent. “But it has been a fight,” to make it so, she says, “and what a fight!”

The concept—or the dream—of Europe lingers over Sinclair’s book: the Galerie Rosenberg, after all, showcased the works of particular artists, but most of all, it showcased the products of the continent’s cultural ferment in the modernist moment.

In her own way, Sinclair has been fighting for this particular Europe, the Europe she describes in her memoir and the Europe she hopes one day to see again, through her attempts to restore the collection of paintings stolen and looted from the Galerie Rosenberg during World War II. Some 400 paintings in total were taken, and 60 still remain missing.

In recent years, Sinclair and her family have engaged, successfully, in several high-profile legal battles for particular works of art that have appeared in places as diverse as the Seattle Art Museum, the Henie-Ostad Art Center in Oslo, Norway, and among the more than 1,400 artworks hidden away in the small Munich apartment of Cornelius Gurlitt, the now-deceased German collector revealed to have kept many stolen items inherited from his father for decades.

Sometimes, Sinclair and her family sell the art they retrieve, such as the Matisse painting L’Odalisque, Harmonie Bleue, which they were able to get back from Seattle. The family sold it in 2007 for $33.6 million. In other cases, they donate the recovered art, as with the Picasso portrait of Sinclair’s mother and grandmother, Madame Rosenberg et sa fille, which now hangs in the Musée Picasso, Paris.

“It’s a personal fight, well, to continue my grandfather’s quest,” she told me, “but it’s also a collective fight—to say that we don’t accept what happened. In any case, if we can’t get back the people who died, we can get back testimonies of what European civilization was.”

Each and every canvas, in a time when both Europe and, perhaps more importantly, the idea of Europe need them the most.