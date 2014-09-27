This week, Forbes columnist Bill Frezza wrote an article titled “Drunk Female Guests are the Gravest Threat to Fraternities” that complained about the female students who get fraternities in trouble for getting injured, alcohol poisoning, or raped. “In our age of sexual equality, why drunk female students are almost never characterized as irresponsible jerks is a question I leave to the feminists,” he writes. Frezza complains that women who attend frat parties often arrive drunk, filling the parties with “ticking time bombs” who might cause a problem at any minute. Frezza’s column was piggish, of course, and he was fired that day.

But before we dismiss Frezza’s column entirely, it’s worth noting that his basic point (once you fish it out of the trash and clean off all the beer, vomit, and sexism) has just the smallest bit of merit. In frat basements, men and women do not follow the same rules, and for many reasons, that’s a bad thing. That's why Wesleyan University made the right decision this week in requiring fraternities to be co-ed.

On most college campuses with Greek life, fraternities host parties more frequently than sororities. That’s for a variety of reasons: sororities often have more stringent rules imposed from the national organization or university, plus there’s the inertia of Greek tradition. So, when a female student wants to party, she’ll go to a fraternity. And when an affiliated male student wants to party, he goes downstairs.

At many fraternities, this constantly gendered guest-host dynamic empowers men and makes women vulnerable. The men, inevitably, are surrounded by “brothers” who at least nominally care for one another. The guests don’t have that benefit; they’ll come with a friend or two, maybe a group. There is no safe ground upstairs to retreat to for the guests (except the bathroom, a widely-used refuge), because it isn’t their space. And most dangerously, men control the alcohol—they know how strong that punch bowl is, and what else might be in it. It’s easy to see why Greek parties are a swamp of sexual assaults.