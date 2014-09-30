Boosterim is another. According to Tim Folger, who edits Best American Science and Nature Writing, “you will find in these pages the most important journalism of our time, the stories that will last.” According to Lehman, there’s a “harvest of poems” to “glean.” “[P]lenty more where that came from,” says Egan, having talked up a couple of her own selections.

But when stories, essays, and poems come steeped in overheated gushing, they can start to look like steamed broccoli—the healthy portion of the reader’s plate. Such boosterism also encourages aspiring writers—one of the key demographics at which these books subtly tilt—to assume they have something to contribute to the harvest, when in fact they might be better off fussing with that smartphone. Some of the editors even dangle bait: detailed instructions for submitting work by mail. The work, of course, must already be published, and even then, one suspects the instructions don’t apply to everyone. An Ian Frazier or Annie Proulx—both of whom appear in Best American books this year—surely has no need to address envelopes.

Stout, in his foreword, tells a particularly attractive story about a young person, “as yet undecided on a career.” One day, the young person encountered a sportswriter on public transit. How does one become a writer? wondered the young person. “As they parted [the sportswriter] simply handed the young writer-to-be his copy of The Best American Sports Writing. ‘Just read this,’ he said.” Lehman, for his part, delights in relaying that the 1990 edition of Best American Poems was the first book of poems this year’s editor, Terrance Hayes, ever bought, and that Hayes owns the lot of them. He has also consulted his Freud: because all of us have the capacity to dream or make slips of the tongue, Lehman reasons, becoming a poet is merely a matter of learning technique. “It took the advent of creative writing as an academic field to institutionalize what might be a natural tendency in American democracy.” Certainly these books offer the civilian a sense of the range of American stories, essays, and poems—and the fantasy that she might be able to publish one.

But a closer look at Lehman’s contribution to the series reveals flaws in the fantasy. The Best American Poetry compiles roughly 75 poems every year, and prints under each one its provenance: the magazine where it first appeared. (Other volumes, like Best American Short Stories, print fewer selections.) Presumably, then, to have made the cut for Lehman’s book, a poem has already had to survive several editors, each with a gate to keep. In some cases, it has had to endure a special horror: the scrutiny of creative writing students, who often serve as first readers for university-based journals. Thousands of negative micro-reviews—meted out as slush piles were dispatched—barnacle the underside of Lehman’s buoyant book.

I wouldn’t have it any other way. I count on discerning editors to sift and cull. But Lehman’s brand of boosterism would like to pretend we can do without this form of honest criticism. When it comes to what makes a poem the “best,” Hayes, the poet Lehman tapped to make the final selection, is fashionably unhelpful. “You know when a poem moves you just as you know when good music moves you, regardless of its genre or style,” Hayes says. “The problems arise when we are asked to explain why we like what we like. It’s a problem for everyone, save a few deluded scholars, I guess.” Hayes says he doesn’t “mind critics,” but he reduces them to a dated caricature, whose bursts of hot air are brought down a degree or two by Hayes’ cool. “I’m not ashamed to say I wanted a diverse mix,” says Hayes, knowing perfectly well that declaring an interest in diversity, far from shameful, only shames the rest of us, who merely—thoughtlessly—wanted to read the best, most entertaining poems, and not revel in the plurality of American poetry.