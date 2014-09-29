This summer, President Obama signed an executive order to protect transgender employees in the federal government from discrimination. While a big step in the right direction, countless other transgender workers still face discrimination on a daily basis. Stephanie Battaglino, an employee at a large life insurance company and the founder of Follow Your Heart LLC , understands the challenges these employees face and has made it her mission to advocate for their rights and to help others transition. (She transitioned in 2005.)

In an interview with New Republic executive editor Greg Veis, Battaglino discusses the challenges she faced while transitioning, both in the workplace and in her own home.