This past summer, America faced a "border crisis." Thousands of unaccompanied children—mainly from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala—were illegally entering the country via Mexico, creating a backlog in the immigration court system. The numbers seemed astounding. More than 66,000 unaccompanied minors crossed the border in the first 11 months of the 2014 fiscal year, an 88 percent increase over the same period in 2013. The numbers peaked in June and have fallen rapidly in recent months, as has the public's interest in it.

The influx of immigrants was a genuine problem, but was it a crisis? Consider the number of Syrian refugees streaming across the border into Turkey.

One week ago, Ben Hubbard, of the New York Times, reported that 130,000 Syrian refugees had flooded into Turkey in just a few days. In the Times Monday, Karam Shoumali and Anne Bernard reported that another 150,000 refugees have crossed the border in the last week. That’s nearly 300,000 in the span of a few weeks.

While the cause of the influx in the U.S. was hotly debated—Republicans blamed Obama’s 2012 executive action on immigration, and Democrats blamed violence in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala—there's no doubt about why the Syrian refugees are fleeing home: They're scared of being killed, whether by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, the Islamic State, or rebel groups.