What to do with the anti-vaxxers, those parents who withhold lifesaving vaccines from their own children, leaving them vulnerable to measles, mumps, whooping cough, even polio? How to explain to them that scoffing at science and evidence is a first-world luxury, affordable only where it’s rare to see somebody on crutches, crippled for life by a childhood disease we know how to stop? How to make them understand that the health of each individual one of us is ensured by the herd immunity obtained when we all get our shots—and that for the tiny minority of people who cannot get their own shots, because of allergies or compromised systems or because they are newborns, what keeps hideous old-timey diseases at bay is the common sense of other children’s parents? How to explain to them that the overwhelming consensus of doctors and scientists counts more than Jenny McCarthy’s twisted passion for her cause?

Evidence won’t work. Shock and awe—black-and-white pictures of pre-war smallpox victims, or contemporary color photos of the grotesque backs of children who never got their shots and now have measles—do not work. Doing what I do, which is acting annoyed and rolling my eyes in the presence of anyone who is not 100 percent in agreement with me, has so far persuaded nobody.

So perhaps we should try Eula Biss’s tack. Biss, whose first book was the splendid 2009 essay collection Notes from No Man’s Land, specializes in radical empathy. The essays in that collection, all of them about race in America, are models of how to mold strangers’ shoes so that you can walk a mile in them. In her new book, On Immunity: An Inoculation, she pins vaccine skepticism to her corkboard, then inspects it from all angles. Although I am sure that Biss did not mean to write a polemic, she ends up with an agenda, and the agenda is more powerful for never being stated. For just what is this book meant to inoculate the reader against, per her subtitle? Fears of inoculation itself, it turns out. Like a doctor giving shots, she delivers an extremely weakened form of vaccine skepticism, so that we might develop antibodies to the real thing. She’ll give us a little taste of the anti-vaxxer mindset, hoping that we’ll become resistant to that disease of the brain.

In other words, Biss comes not to rail against the vaccine skeptics, but to understand them. She is pro-vaccine, but she’s not an op-ed writer: she’s a high-style essayist, elliptical like Joan Didion, aphoristic like Susan Sontag, familiar like Anne Fadiman. Biss comes down on the side of science and reason, but in such an MFA-ish fashion that maybe some of the educated white women who are, alas, the main constituency for anti-vaccine nonsense, will be persuaded that they can trust Biss. Because she either has no animus toward those parents who withhold vaccines from their children, or because she hides that animus so very well—she’s a grandmaster of judgment-withholding—this may be the perfect book to hand to that mother or father of a newborn who is on the fence.