The conventional wisdom after the Sunday night clashes was that the movement had lost momentum. But my conversations with protestors on Monday suggested the opposite. Many of the people I spoke with didn’t come out until after the police cracked down. Henry Wong, 19, a student at Chinese University of Hong Kong, decided to join after seeing a live broadcast of students fighting with police. “I’m here so I can sleep at night,” he told me. Michelle Chan, 18, also said she was galvanized by the use of force: “Police don’t have to be that cruel.” Tony Wong, 24, said he was skipping work to come to the protest. I asked if his boss would be upset. “I can get another job,” he said. “I can’t get another Hong Kong.”

Despite the collapse of the organization, things seemed to be running smoothly. Volunteers walked back and forth along the road connecting Central and Admiralty, collecting trash. Teams distributed and redistributed supplies from station to station, by hand and by van. In the absence of a leadership structure, regional organizers carrying bullhorns would loudly suggest actions to groups of people—move in that direction, stay here for a while, prepare your emergency equipment—which crowds could choose to follow or not. “It’s like a leadership, but not actually a leadership,” said Cheung Ling Song, 19, a student and one of the designated bullhorners.

Not everyone was impressed with the organization. “We don’t have a strategy, said Leung “Long Hair” Kwok-hung, a pro-democracy activist and legislator whose trademark locks were cut short when he was jailed last month. Long Hair knows the power of a dramatic gesture, like when he fell to his knees over the weekend begging protestors to stay, or the time he threw a banana at the chief executive. “You can call me the rascal of the democrats,” he told me. (His blue marijuana leaf-print shorts helped his case.) The Occupy movement has a goal in universal suffrage, he said, but it doesn’t know how to get there. Beijing doesn’t seem ready to budge, and the legislature itself has little power to force the issue. So the protesters are focusing on the simplest demand available: Remove the current chief executive, C.Y. Leung.

As I walked east, toward the government headquarters, the anti-Leung vitriol seemed to build. Protesters had turned an abandoned public bus into a mock grave for Leung, laying flowers in front of his portrait taped to the windshield. A woman sprinkled water over the altar in an ironic ceremonial gesture. Two friends charged through the street with an enormous cutout head of Leung with vampire fangs drawn over his mouth. “C.Y. Leung, step down!” became a go-to chant.

Whether or not this is a realistic demand is up for debate. For the protesters, it’s beside the point. Most of them seemed aware that they were unlikely to win ground in any immediate, tangible way. But they felt they had to speak up. “If Beijing limits our choice, then there’s no end to this: We’ll just come out more and more,” said Karmeo Lo, a 27-year-old architecture student.