Over 75,000 volunteers willingly turned over their Facebook status updates to scientists at the University of Pennsylvania’s World Well-Being Project (WWBP)—a research group including linguists, psychologists, and computer scientists—and created a virtual treasure trove of data, and the results are startling: For both men and women, use of first-person singular pronouns—“I,” “me,” “my,” “mine”—declines with age, while at the same time, use of first-person plural pronouns—“we,” “us,” “our,” “ours”—goes up. On the blog “Language Log,” linguist Mark Liberman has analyzed the WWBP data.

Language Log/WWBP

Some psychologists attribute this trend to a decline in self-centeredness that we expect as an effect of aging. “‘We’ words reflect at least two processes—a looking outside of oneself at others and also a greater sense of connections with others,” says James Pennebaker, social psychologist and author of The Secret Life of Pronouns: What Our Words Say About Us. “When we are in new situations and are trying to establish an identity, we tend to be more self-focused, which comes out through higher rates of ‘I’-words. Almost by definition, younger people are more attentive to their not fitting in and are looking more closely at their own thoughts and feeling." But as people age, says Pennebaker, "we become less concerned with our own shortcomings and can sit back and watch the world a bit more objectively.”

The new Facebook data isn’t the first to reflect this pattern. In 2003, Pennebaker and co-author Lori Stone looked at a compendium of text samples culled from interviews with over 3,000 volunteers ranging in age from eight to 85. They also found a progressive decline in first-person singular pronouns, and a corresponding increase in first-person plural pronouns, over the course of the life-span. This trend wasn’t unique to the twenty-first century, either: Pennebaker and Stone also analyzed a corpus of writing from ten well-known authors from the past 500 years. Six of the ten—including Wordsworth, George Eliot, and Yeats—also exhibited a decrease in relative use of the first-person singular over their lives; only one—Shakespeare—displayed a pattern in the opposite direction.

It’s possible, though, that the pattern doesn’t just reflect life-cycle changes, but generational shifts. “In a study of people at one time, it is impossible to separate age and birth year,” observes Jean Twenge, author of Generation Me. In other words, the social and cultural factors related to the year in which someone is born may be more important than age in determining their outlook (and their speech). In an often-cited Google Books text analysis of over 760,000 American books, Twenge found that incidence of first-person plural pronouns declined by 10 percent between 1960 and 2008, while first-person singular pronouns rose by 42 percent over the same period.