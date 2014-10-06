I met Dickinson at the weekly meeting at the Tropicana restaurant in Lawrence (the home of the University of Kansas) of Drinking Liberally, a social event that began in New York last year and now takes place in 42 states. Dickinson, a 30 year old with short brown hair, glasses, and an engaging smile, was asking for support from the 25 or so people who had gathered that evening. Dickinson is a professional photographer who has a small business with her husband that does weddings and other special events. She is married and has two children, and said during her first campaign, in answer to a question about why she cared about gay rights, that she is bisexual. She told me that no one has raised the issue during her campaign, but I can’t imagine it plays well among some of Olathe’s Republicans.

In Topeka, Dickinson took stands on abortion and gay rights, and these issues are close to her heart, but like Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paul Davis, she is stressing funding for education in her campaign. “My opponent doesn’t believe in the Department of Education,” she explained. “He admits he doesn’t know much about Common Core, but he is opposed to it. He doesn’t stand for women’s rights.” She acknowledges that being a Democrat in Olathe is still a lonely faith. “I’ll knock on a door, and someone will say, ‘I am a Democrat but no one else is,” and then someone else down the block will say the same thing.”

I saw Powell at his split-level home in a quiet, relatively new subdivision in upper middle-class Olathe. Powell is a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments, but his true passion is his Christian mission and pro-life activism. He has been a missionary, and is a lay leader at an independent evangelical church. Powell is in his mid-50s, but looks much younger. He is thin, almost gaunt, with light brown hair and horned rimmed glasses.

In contrast to Dickinson, Powell emphasizes his social and religious commitments. When I ask him about his differences with Dickinson, he says, “I think Liz is probably pro-choice, I would call her anti-life. I think she is concerned—is it the lesbian gay bisexual? Is it LGBT?—she was upset about that. I would look at it from the flipside of that coin. I think marriage should be between a man and a woman. Setting aside my religious convictions, show me a culture that has survived and prospered where marriage isn’t between a man and a woman.”

When I ask him about his emphasis on social issues rather than on taxes or education, he responds, “Let’s face it. When we look back on history, a tax cut for all Kansans is admirable, but when you look back at history, it is social justice that is remembered. Those are the kinds of thing people become passionate about, that make a difference. I’m all for the tax cuts, but the social issues are what really drive me.”