To the editors:

Oh no! I thought he was gone, but there he is again—the macho dude in the ad for The New Republic t-shirt. Is this guy a joke or what? Bulging crotch, round glasses, tough he-man pose—the self-image of TNR readers? Left-leaning, compassionate toward the disadvantaged, but still strong and independent. I just hope the folks at National Review don’t start spreading this drawing around—it could be just as embarrassing for all the other faithful TNR readers as it is for me. Come on! Get rid of the Robert Redford type. Give us a nerdy-looking guy in Woody Allen glasses.

Frank Lamelas

Middlehope, New York