The early 1980s were a golden age for pen and ink sketches in The New Republic’s pages; in fact, the works below are just a small sample of the beauty and energy Jack Coughlin, Vint Lawrence, and others brought to our pages. Each sketch takes a well-known visage and reinterprets it, and some even have hidden images inside them (hint: check out Joyce’s glasses).

To mark its 100th anniversary, The New Republic is republishing a collection of its most memorable articles. This week’s theme: Vintage cartoons.

These images originally appeared in The New Republic in various issues in 1982 and 1983.

Leo Tolstoy

Rebecca West

Evelyn Waugh

Get the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.

Rainer Marie Rilke

Thomas Hardy

James Joyce