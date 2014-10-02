The early 1980s were a golden age for pen and ink sketches in The New Republic’s pages; in fact, the works below are just a small sample of the beauty and energy Jack Coughlin, Vint Lawrence, and others brought to our pages. Each sketch takes a well-known visage and reinterprets it, and some even have hidden images inside them (hint: check out Joyce’s glasses).

To mark its 100th anniversary, The New Republic is republishing a collection of its most memorable articles. This week’s theme: Vintage cartoons.

These images originally appeared in The New Republic in various issues in 1982 and 1983.