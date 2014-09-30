Over the past several months, increased attention to sexual assault has resulted in a variety of proposed solutions. On Sunday, California Governor Jerry Brown signed the first affirmative consent bill in the U.S. It applies to all colleges that receive state funding, and says, in the simplest terms, that “yes means yes”—students can’t assume that absence of a “no” means sex is consensual. Meanwhile, several colleges have attempted to make consent "sexy" and "fun" with cringeworthy suggestions, like these lines provided by the University of Wyoming: “I’ve got the ship. You’ve got the harbor. Can I dock for the night?” and “Baby, you want to make a bunk bed: me on top, you on bottom?”

Good2Go, a smartphone app launched last week, provides a different, technological solution. Here's how it works, according to their site: "Before asking a girl to come back to his room, a guy would launch the app, which asks the question “Are you Good2Go?” and hand his phone to the girl. She may indicate yes or no, but if she is interested and says yes, she will be asked about her level of sobriety." The options are: “sober,” “mildly intoxicated,” “intoxicated but Good2Go,” or “pretty wasted.” If the woman—or man, depending on who initiates the process—selects anything but the latter option, the app sends a text to the person's phone to confirm their identity.

The app has been criticized for making consent too tedious—here’s video evidence of the lengthy process—but Good2Go’s major flaw is quite simple: It appeals to the wrong audience. If you’re comfortable downloading an app and enduring the three-minute virtual process to obtain consent, you’re probably not among the population who feels uncomfortable having a simple conversation about sex. You’re also probably not “pretty wasted” (and if you are, you may not admit to it).

“Safe sex requires real communication, not an electronic form,” says Joan Meier, a clinical law professor at George Washington University and the legal director of the Domestic Violence Legal Empowerment and Appeals Project. “If you can’t have a real conversation, I’m worried right off the bat.”