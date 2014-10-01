From here, the book begins its encyclopedic exploration of the various narratives that men (and in Santer’s book, it is exclusively men) have told themselves about contagious disease. After starting with Homer, Hesiod, and the Jews, all of whom viewed disease as gods- or God-caused, Santer briefly mentions Herodotus, who observed the transmission of disease by rodent, and then Thucydides, who was the first person to document, even if somewhat unwittingly, the activity of a contagion being passed between people, when he noted that people tending to the sick died more often than those who kept their distance. In the most clumsily written chapter of the book, which elucidates the origin of “natural causes,” Santer crams 19 philosophers (all the major pre-Socratics as well as the usual suspects: Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Lucretius, etc.) into fewer than 14 pages. Once the early history has been covered, the book stumbles its way through a thousand years in five pages, before toppling into England during the Black Death of 1348. From there, until the end, Santer’s work devolves into a byzantine series of historical episodes covering a six-hundred-years long argument between an ever-changing cast of well-respected and intellectually stubborn, white men.

Santer is fully cognizant of the fact that his mode is, to say the least, circuitous. “This book does not provide a linear narrative history of our understanding of the cause of infectious/contagious disease,” he writes in the prologue. “Instead the storyline focuses on historical episodes, and most importantly the foundations of belief, to understand the origins of the arguments that justify the various causes.” When a writer says they have chosen one approach to writing their book over another, it in no way indicates that they have chosen correctly.

Unfortunately, organization is not the book’s only flaw. There is the repetitive nature of Santer’s explanations; each time he brings up Lucretius, he reminds us that “the poem De rerum natura … was infused with … a materialist philosophy that envisioned the world as constructed of an infinite number of atoms” and then reminds us a few sentences later that “Lucretius used a theory of atoms to explain the origin and development of living beings.” In case, 20 pages later, we have managed to forget this, he tells us again. There is also Santer’s desire to quote instead of paraphrase; whenever it looked like a series of quotes was about to spill over to its third page, I began wondering if it wouldn’t serve me better to read the primary sources.

But the most egregious of the book’s flaws is the limited scope of Santer’s “our” in his subtitle Our Evolving Understanding of Disease; the text deals almost exclusively with Western men of the academy, giving Muslims a few pages to illuminate the story of how they were responsible for preserving texts that would allow ancient Western thought to reenter Western medicine a thousand years after it had, for the most part, disappeared. Even if the book had not had these issues, it would still be a disappointment. And I was disappointed. We need a book like this, a text that tells the story of how we, as a people, have confronted contagion since the beginning of written history.

When Santer decided to eschew narrative in favor of episodes not always chronologically ordered, while simultaneously attempting to describe the evolution of an idea, he put himself in an impossible situation. By nature, the evolution of almost anything is a story. We will eventually learn the story of Ebola, as we did with that of the Black Death. (It was only four years ago that the etiology of that particular plague was officially settled.) The one thing Santer’s book offers the reader is an opportunity to witness how confident certain men were in the stories they told themselves about disease and how often times this confidence led to the significant stunting of scientific progress.