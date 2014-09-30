In an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem offered a remarkable, if dubious revelation: that Washington sent three separate messages to Damascus 24 hours in advance of the September 23 airstrikes on Islamic State (IS) targets in Syria, each one saying, "We are not after the Syrian army or the Syrian government." One hopes that Mr. Muallem's truthfulness in this matter is consistent with the usual standards of Bashar al-Assad's regime. For if the supposed messages were as described, they would have been read in Damascus as a green light for the continuation of the regime's barrel bombing, artillery shelling, and starvation sieging of areas held by mainstream Syrian rebels—the same rebels designated by President Obama as the ground component of American-led military operations against IS in Syria.

Muallem was probably either dissembling or misleading. A proper message to Damascus would have been unambiguously curt: "Coalition aircraft will soon commence operations against ISIL in Syria. Any Syrian government anti-aircraft installations detected in target acquisition mode against coalition aircraft will be engaged decisively. Any Syrian government aircraft detected in the skies during coalition operations will be considered hostile." Regardless of what was actually said, it's unthinkable that whatever message may have been conveyed to the regime would have been worded consistent with Mr. Muallem's description.

Unthinkable for two reasons. First: Although Obama claims that the American intelligence community did not grasp the scope of IS's rise in Syria, neither he nor anyone in his administration will ever express ignorance about the gross criminality of the Assad regime in Syria, and therefore will be exceedingly careful about inadvertent giving the green light for more of the same. And second: Obama has made it clear that the nationalist, mainstream armed resistance to the regime will be the aforementioned ground component against IS in Syria. Indeed, as a matter of logic and military necessity it would have made sense to end any message to Damascus with the following warning: "Barrel bombings, artillery shelling, and starvation sieges should cease immediately."

Muallem's mission is to sanctify that which is obscene: the illusory image of the Assad regime's being allied with the West against IS. The West, according to Muallem in the AP interview, need not coordinate anti-IS operations with the Syrian government: "simply being informed" is good enough. "Until today," said Muallem, "we are satisfied. As long as they are aiming at ISIS locations in Syria and Iraq, we are satisfied." No doubt the attitude of the Assad regime toward these strikes would be different if coalition aircraft were hitting IS formations in western Syria: those supplying the hammer to the regime's anvil against nationalist forces, mainly in and around Aleppo. But for now coalition aircraft are concentrating on IS targets about which the Assad regime is supremely indifferent. The de facto collaboration between the regime and IS against what is left of the armed nationalist opposition in Syria remains undisturbed.