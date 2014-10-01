The U.S. has its first case of Ebola and Senator Rob Portman, Republican from Ohio, thinks the officials at the Centers for Disease Control should take that as a signal to do more:

Today’s CDC announcement shows the need for active screening for Ebola at U.S. points of entry. The CDC should act to implement immediately. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) September 30, 2014

This wasn't just some random tweet. Portman made a similar call several weeks ago, via a letter he sent to CDC Director Thomas Frieden. As he noted at the time, border patrol agents at ports of entry already conduct “passive screening.” That means they look for obvious signs of Ebola when travelers report that they have been to affected areas of the world, like Liberia or Sierra Leone.

Travelers go through more aggressive screening when they leave West Africa, as Olga Khazan of the Atlantic explains. If you get on a plane from one of those countries, you'll have your temperature taken. If you have a fever, you'll get a blood test to see if you have Ebola antibodies. This is what most people interpret "active screening" to be, although Porter's office exlpained to me later that's not actually what he has in mind. (See note below.)

Problem is, this sort of active screening would almost certainly not have kept the Dallas patient from entering the U.S., for the very same reason it didn't prevent him from getting on a plane in the first place. According to the CDC, the infected traveler to the U.S. had no symptoms when he arrived in the U.S. on Saturday, September 20. A temperature test at a U.S. airport woudn’t have picked up anything—and that would have been true for at least another four days, because it wasn’t until Wednesday the 24th that he started to feel sick and run a fever.