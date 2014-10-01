After Sunday night’s violent clashes, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrations earned a new name: the Umbrella Revolution, so called because protestors are using umbrellas to shield against police pepper spray and tear gas. As the aggressive crackdown by China’s riot police brought tens of thousands of Hong Kong citizens to the streets, the umbrella became a potent symbol of resistance against Chinese repression. Protestors began painting messages on their umbrellas and using them for shelter; artists designed umbrella logos to represent the movement. Here are some of the defining images from Hong Kong’s streets.