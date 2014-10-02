It is widely known that federal research funding cuts are spurring science Ph.D.s to look for greener pastures abroad, especially in countries with growing science funding. The National Institute of Health’s budget, for example, is about 25 percent smaller than it was 10 years ago, in inflation-adjusted dollars. In a Chronicle of Higher Education survey of more than 11,000 researchers, 36 percent expect an increase in the number of their graduating students who will seek positions abroad. And more than 20 percent say they are outright telling their students to pursue careers outside the U.S.

Alan Weber, an expert in Gulf education and an English professor at the Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar, says the trend is clear. At least 80 percent of the faculty members at U.S. branch campuses in Education City in Qatar are American, i.e. “citizens trained in the U.S. who went abroad,” he says.

Data is beginning to show that arts, humanities, and social science Ph.D.s are following their counterparts in science and fleeing the U.S. for better opportunities overseas. For recently minted Ph.D.s in English and literature, the number of full-time university jobs in the U.S. has been in long-term decline for years. Opportunities abroad, however, seem to be on the upswing. On the Modern Language Association Job Information List, which contains job listings for full-time positions for people with Ph.D.s in English, advertisements for positions outside the U.S. and Canada have increased steadily over the past 13 years—from 35 in 2000 (about 2 percent) to 50 in 2013. The number of history Ph.D.s who went on to academic jobs in other countries has increased, too, from 7.1 percent (in the ‘02-’05 cohort) to 11.6 percent (in the ‘06-’09 cohort—the most recent data available), according to research by Robert B. Townsend, Director of the Washington Office of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. “In more difficult job markets, it makes sense that graduates with a commitment to teaching would look elsewhere,” Townsend says.

These hard numbers only confirm what Ph.D.s have already been talking about for years. In 2010, a piece by Ph.D. student Brett Bennett encouraged history Ph.D.s to start looking for jobs abroad. “Many Ph.D.s will look to the Middle East, one of the regions of the world hiring foreign Ph.D.s.,” he wrote in in Perspectives on History, the American Historical Association’s signature publication. “Tenure is not particularly secure in this region due to political pressure and a different social system. However, the pay packages in the Middle East, and particularly in the [United Arab Emirates], are quite attractive.”

But in some cases, what seems like a solution may actually amount to career sabotage. Many passport professors are stigmatized in certain fields if they decide to return to the U.S. for academic employment. “In my field, there’s a definite sense that taking a job abroad is a sort of terminal decision,” says history Ph.D. Rachel Applebaum, a postdoctoral scholar at Tufts University. “Standard wisdom at least implies that if you work in, say, Singapore, Turkey, or Kazakhstan—all places where I’ve seen job ads in my field—you will no longer be competitive in the U.S. market.” Applebaum has also worked in Italy. She describes her job search as “never-ending and nomadic.”