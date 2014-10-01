Voting is hard, right ladies? Luckily, the College Republican National Committee is here to help put things in terms we’ll understand: wedding dresses. Also reality shows. The conservative group released sixteen new ads today, all parodying TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” and following the same (offensive, hackneyed) script: Britney, a young, blond recent college grad is trying on wedding dresses, each representing a candidate in the upcoming midterms. The Democrat—in this, Charlie Crist—is frumpy and expensive; the Republican—Rick Scott—is sleek and strapless (though also kind of ugly and basic). Britney's mom is on the Democrat’s side, but her black best friend (yay diversity!) convinces her to follow her heart.

The ads, which somehow cost $1 million dollars, are part of CRNC’s campaign to reach young voters in a “culturally relevant way,” as CRNC’s Alex Smith told the Wall Street Journal. (Smith, by the way, is a woman.) And to be fair, Democratic campaigns have also struggled painfully in their attempts to be hip and with it, though at least their gifs and co-opted memes show some awareness of a cultural world beyond basic cable. (Note to Alex Smith: The median age of “Say Yes to the Dress” viewers is 44.)

But this isn’t the first time College Republicans, and the GOP in general, have tried to woo young voters by portraying them as girlfriends or fiances. CRNC’s first ad campaign, “The Break-Up,” was in 2010, showing jilted lovers calling it off with Barack Obama: “It’s not me. It’s definitely you. Hashtag it’s over.”

In 2013, they released “TerryFish,” an anti-Terry McAuliffe ad modeled on MTV’s “Catfish.”