Brownback remained supportive of the Kansas RPS through the first three years of his term, but then the political winds began to shift. In 2013, the Koch brothers and their network of groups launched a national campaign against the federal production tax credit (PTC) for financing new projects in renewable energy. (Koch Industries began as and still is, among other thngs, a fossil-fuel producer.) In Kansas, the Koch network launched a similar campaign, led by Americans for Prosperity, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, and the American Legislative Exchange Council, against the state’s RPS. The Koch network called for freezing the RPS requirement at 15 percent in 2016. From January through April, Americans for Prosperity spent $383,000 on media ads calling for repeal of the RPS.

Koch Industries’ lobbyists also threw their weight around in the legislature. In 2013, the Kansas House Committee on Energy and the Environment held hearings on the Koch proposal to gut the RPS. Twelve Kansas businesses stepped forward to testify against repeal of the RPS, while the opposition consisted of two Koch-linked think tanks and a former legislator. Except for Kansas’s oil and gas industry, the state’s businesses see the wind industry as a boon to the economy. One Republican legislator, Scott Schwab, was assailed by the Koch lobbyists for failing to back the bill, even though he eventually did. In an email, Schwab recounted what happened when he ran into Koch lobbyists Mike Morgan and Mark Nichols at an American Legislative Exchange Council meeting in Topeka. According to Schwab:

Mark took his business card, shoved it into my ribs on the left side and said from now on, if I wanted to talk to Jon Small [the main Koch lobbyist] I needed to call him first for permission. Mike then aggressively let me know how horrible I was for not voting for the RPS (renewable portfolio standards) bill (which I did vote for). I informed him it is hard to vote for a bill where Kansas businesses don’t want it passed, and only think tanks do. I needed the Kansas business community to say they really wanted this.

That spring, the Senate passed the Koch bill, but the House narrowly defeated it—a result of almost unanimous public and business support for the RPS. In June, The Koch-funded Kansas Chamber of Commerce retaliated by endorsing three opponents to the Republican House members who voted against the bill. The Chamber also refused to endorse Schwab, presumably because while voting for the bill, he had been critical of it.

Sometime around then, Brownback, who had continued to praise Kansas’s wind industry, changed his position and did so in a way that revealed that he was caving into pressure from the Kochs.

On the morning of July 23, Brownback held an informal meeting with reporters at the Capitol. He told them that he now supported phasing out the RPS. “I think you need a four-year phase out,” he said. He suggested that proponents of the RPS work out a compromise with opponents. He explained that he had “a lot of people pushing me—a clear reference to the Koch network. “Get something agreed to between the wind people and the people who are opposed to this,” Brownback said.