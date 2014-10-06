Once in a while, we stumble upon a photo or series that leaves us in a state of wonder. German-born photographer Renate Aller's new book Ocean | Desert (Radius Books) does just that. Though her subject matter is hardly novel, the vantage point through which she photographs these landscapes captures them in a way that is simultaneously spectacular and calming. Aller is internationally known for her ocean photography but has also begun to photograph deserts in recent years, and most of the book's spreads feature both terrains. She captures the similarities and contrasts between the two, and the human elements she occasionally adds reveal our relationships with these formidable landscapes.