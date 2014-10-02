If you’ve ever seen a Hugh Grant movie, “Selfie”’s premiere should look familiar. In the final scene, there’s a woman (the lively, charming Karen Gillan) chasing down a man (the laid-back, charming John Cho), yelling “I need you! Don’t give up on me.” They apologize, they flirt, and suddenly they’re laughing as rain falls around them. Sure, there’s no kiss (yet), but other than that, it’s straight out of the romantic comedy playbook.

And it has a lot of company this fall, in what might be called the season of the rom-com sitcom. The Hollywood romantic comedy—boy meets girl meets true love, accompanied by light banter and quirky friends—has been in a box office rut these past few years, occasionally finding success with independent films like Obvious Child. But twenty-five years after When Harry Met Sally, the beleaguered genre has found a new home on television. In addition to “Selfie”—a modern update of Pygmalion—ABC has “Manhattan Love Story” and NBC is counting on “A to Z” and “Marry Me.” As someone who loves watching good-looking people fall in love onscreen, I should be thrilled by this development. Instead, they’ve convinced me that the classic rom-com blueprint can’t work on TV.

The worst of these, “Manhattan Love Story,” borrows the foul gender politics of failed romantic comedy movies like Katherine Heigl’s The Ugly Truth, where piggish men are tamed by prudish women. Relying on copious voice-over by its two protagonists, the series claims to reveal the differences between men and women. Differences such as: men like breasts and women like purses. Girls are romantic and guys are cynical. Ladies can’t use technology, and dudes who cry are probably gay. The show needs you to root for dewy New York transplant Dana, played by the usually endearing Analeigh Tipton (Crazy Stupid Love) doing her best Meg Ryan impression, to slowly fall in love with Peter (Jake McDorman). But who wants to watch the dating exploits of outdated gender stereotypes in human form?

Even an appealing central couple isn’t enough to make a rom-com sitcom worth watching. Take “A to Z,” which premieres tonight on NBC. A more sincere version of 500 Days of Summer, the series boasts Katey Sagal as an omniscient narrator who tells us that in “eight months, three weeks, five days and one hour” the adorable co-stars—Ben Feldman (last seen cutting off his own ear on “Mad Men”) and Cristin Milioti (the mother of “How I Met Your Mother”)—will stop dating. If you can look past the twee scaffolding, the two have lovely chemistry (though minimal personality.) But they’ve been placed in a threadbare world, surrounded by hollow friends and sidekicks.