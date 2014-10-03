Climate activists these days seem to be on a roll. On September 21, hundreds of thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of New York for the People’s Climate March, a massive demonstration in support of action to curb carbon emissions. The next day, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund—the family philanthropy whose scion, John D. Rockefeller, founded Standard Oil—joined a small but growing group of institutional investors who have announced they’ll begin divesting from their fossil-fuel holdings because of climate concerns.

The day after that, a parade of strange bedfellows took the stage at a United Nations “climate summit” to pronounce their commitment to fighting global warming. Among them, surprisingly, were oil-and-gas company chief executives, who delivered a not-so-subtle message: It’s the coal producers, not us, who are most culpable for climate change, so please, dear regulators and environmental campaigners, go after them, not us.

“Replacing coal with gas in power generation is a simple way of halving emissions,” Helge Lund, CEO of Norway’s state-controlled oil giant, Statoil, said. He was correct that burning coal to produce a given amount of electricity emits about twice as much carbon dioxide as does burning natural gas. What he didn’t say was that Statoil, like most oil companies, produces a lot of gas along with its petroleum, so it will gain big new markets if the world continues to shift electricity production to gas from coal.

This fossil-fuel infighting shows the energy industry is shifting in ways that are creating new winners and losers. The shift is only starting, though, and it’s playing out more messily than many of its environmentalist boosters hoped. The climate lobby is gunning to get rid of fossil fuels. But that’s not happening. Oil and gas companies are betting, thus far correctly, that curbing climate change will pad their profits. And yet the coal industry, vilified by both the gas sector and the environmentalist flank, is still maintaining a strong global toehold.