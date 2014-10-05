Decried as puritanical, hypocritical, or simply absurd, sports gambling regulations in the U.S. are among the strictest in the world. Under the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992, also known as the Bradley Act, state-sanctioned sports gambling is prohibited in all U.S. states except for the ones that had operated betting schemes at any time between 1976 and 1990. This explains why a fan can legally place a bet nowadays only in Delaware, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon. Throwing an extra legal spanner in the works, the federal government even banned online gambling, under the aptly named Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006. But to the satisfaction of frustrated gamblers everywhere, all that could soon change.

On October 6, a federal district judge is expected to rule on New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s request to allow his states casinos and racetracks to offer sports betting. This isn’t Christie’s first stab at relaxing gambling regulations. The last time the governor took on PASPA, in 2012, he was challenged in a lower court by the federal government and the NCAA, NFL, NBA, NHL, and the MLB, who won. This time around, though, Christie is seeking to circumvent federal interference by arguing that the Bradley Act merely forbids a state from profiting from gambling: If a state were simply to decriminalize gambling, without extending any regulatory oversight over operators and without taxing casinos, it wouldn’t be in breach of federal law. In other words, sports gambling should be legal but only if the state doesn’t get a cut of the profits. Christie's creative interpretation of PASPA didn’t stop the major sports leagues from filing a motion (again) against his request.

Christie has found support in many corners. "Ultimately, don't think for a second that the leagues, the states or the federal government care about the morality of our gambling addictions. They care about money. When gambling is profitable to these entities and interest groups, it's legal. When someone else is making the profits, it's magically illegal," argued CNN legal analyst Danny Cevallos. In The Atlantic, Hampton Stevens wrote, "Gambling, or 'gaming' as proponents prefer, may not be as emotionally charged as gay rights or drug prohibition, but its increasing legality nevertheless is part of the much larger shift in American culture."

Even David Stern, the former NBA commissioner, said that “gambling is good,” while his successor, Adam Silver, acknowledged that sports betting was “inevitable” and that “if people are watching a game and clicking to bet on their smartphones, which is what people are doing in the UK right now, then it’s much more likely you’re going to stay tuned for a long time.”