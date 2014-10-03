Fellow demonstrators begged them to reconsider, chanting “Stand up!” They redirected westbound traffic into the far lane, on the other side of the divider, and formed a human chain so that the blockers couldn’t get through to the far side and freeze traffic completely.

Yuen Chi Him, 27, argued that the action was premature. “The government just replied to us,” he said. By escalating too soon, he said, they were only playing into the government’s hands: “They’re waiting for us to block the road, so they have an excuse to clear us out.”

At one point, a dozen protesters rushed into the far lane and clustered in the middle of the road, trying to block traffic in both directions. But their numbers remained small enough that cars drove around them, and after a couple of hours, they gave up and returned to the sidewalk.

George Wong, a 31-year-old visual artist whose look might best be described as hipster samurai, watched the Thursday night proceedings from a distance. “I’m actually quite neutral,” he said in a slight British accent. He reasoned that the dispute over the roadblock displayed the best of the Occupy movement: its passion, but also its calm rationality. Around us, groups were forming and reforming, circles of mostly young men in black shirts arguing over whether to block the rest of the road or not. Some said that they needed to seize this moment, while the world was watching, to force the government’s hand. Others said they should save the road as a bargaining chip, a possible further escalation. “This is the peculiar thing about this revolution,” Wong said. “It’s a rational debate among groups.”

“I think this is why we’ve become successful,” he went on. “We have no organizers. Police can’t get any intelligence, since even we don’t know what we’ll do next.” Plus, he said, it empowers every person to have their say. There are drawbacks, of course: “It’s harder to make decisions,” he said. “Beijing can decide things very easily. We’re the polar opposite.”

But there’s a flip side: When the protesters need to make decisions bigger than whether to block a road, can they do so with the current organizational structure, or lack thereof? “That’s the disadvantage of the umbrella revolution,” said Edwin Leung, 19, a student at Honk Kong Baptist University. “There’s no leader.”

On Friday morning, as the sky grew light again, traffic on Lung Wo Road, still half-blocked, began to pick up. For now at least, the outcome—a product of long deliberations punctuated by sudden acts—seemed like an ideal compromise. The more radical protesters got to prove their rage. The conservative ones got to preserve the channel for negotiation with Leung, unpromising though it may be. Hong Kongers got to drive to work, albeit through somewhat worse traffic. The city continued to function.