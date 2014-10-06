Justin Timberlake’s uneaten French toast was sold on eBay for $1,025. Marilyn Monroe’s Seven Year Itch dress went for $4.5 million. A pair of Buddy Holly’s glasses fetched $80,000.

These three sales have more in common than their insane price tags. All three of these souvenirs were auctioned off in the United States. A new study suggests Americans may be more likely to splurge on celebrity memorabilia—not because our culture is more obsessed with celebrity, but because it’s more individualistic.

A team of psychologists, led by Nathalia Gjersoe of England’s Open University and George Newman at Yale, recruited over 800 adults online; about half came from a Western country—mostly the United States—and half from an Eastern one—mostly India. On scales of individualism, the U.S. tends to rank first in the world; India comes in near the bottom.

The participants viewed illustrations and read descriptions of one of four objects: a painting by a famous artist, a sweater that had once belonged to John F. Kennedy, a dinosaur bone, or a moon rock. They were asked to estimate the object’s value—between $0 and $1 million for the painting, and between $0 and $10,000 for everything else. They also had to indicate, on a scale of 0 to 100, how much they would like to own the object and how much they believed the object belonged in a museum. The researchers combined the answers to these questions to generate a value that reflected all three measures: personal value, perceived monetary value, and perceived social value.