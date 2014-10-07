On Tuesday, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta released a memoir on his time in the Obama administration. In it, he criticizes the president for not leaving troops in Iraq after 2011, not arming the moderate Syrian rebels sooner and not going to Congress for authorization to use force in Iraq and Syria against the Islamic State. The White House will undoubtedly dispute those points, but fair enough. What's not remotely fair, though, is that Panetta blames Obama—rather than Republicans—for the defense cuts in the sequester.

The New York Times' Peter Baker describes Panetta’s anger over the issue:

For Mr. Panetta, the moment that crystallized his frustration with Mr. Obama came when the president made little effort to stop deep automatic budget cuts mandated by the sequester. “Indeed, that episode highlighted what I regard as his most conspicuous weakness, a frustrating reticence to engage his opponents and rally support for his cause,” Mr. Panetta wrote. “That is not a failing of ideas or of intellect,” he added. “He does, however, sometimes lack fire. Too often, in my view, the president relies on the logic of a law professor rather than the passion of a leader.”

Panetta isn’t the only one to argue that Obama’s lack of leadership is responsible for the cuts to defense. During the 2012 presidential election, Mitt Romney blamed Obama for the impending defense cuts. Senator John McCain did, too. In order to believe Panetta’s view, though, you'd have to ignore the entire legislative history of the sequester—along with the Obama administration’s attempt to undo it.

Back in 2011, Republicans were holding the debt-ceiling hostage unless they received significant spending cuts in return. As the government inched closer to a default—and the catastrophic economic consequences that would follow—Republicans finally relented, but only under the condition that a bipartisan supercommittee would be formed to create a deficit-reduction plan of $1.2 trillion. If the committee failed, across-the-board cuts to both defense and non-defense spending would be triggered: sequestration. Policymakers hoped this would incentivize both parties to reach a deal. In the end, McCain, Mitch McConnell, John Boehner, Paul Ryan and a host of other Republicans voted for the bill to lift the debt ceiling. Obama signed it into law.