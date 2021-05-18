Robert Graves Is Famous For His War Writing, But He Also Wrote Love Poetry

The Impossible

Dear love, since the impossible proves

Our sole recourse from this distress,

Claim it: the ebony ritual-mask of no

Cannot outstare a living yes.

Claim it without despond or hate

Or greed; but in your gentler tone

Say: “This is ours, the impossible,” and silence

Will give consent it is ours alone.

The impossible has wild-cat claws

Which you would rather meet and die

Than commit love to time’s curative venom

And break our oath; for so would I.

A Shift of Scene

To lie far off, in bed with a foul cough.

And a view of elms and roofs and six panes’ worth

Of clear sky; here to watch, all the day long.

For a dove, or a black cat, or a puff of smoke

To cause a shift of scene—how could it do so?—

Or to take a pen and write—what else is there

To write but: “I am not dead, not quite, as yet

Though I lie far off, in bed with a foul cough

And a view of elms and roofs and six panes’ worth

Of clear sky”? Tell me, love, are you sick too

And plagued like me with a great hole in the mind

Where all those towers we built, and not on sand,

Have been sucked in and lost; so that it seems

No dove, and no black cat, nor puff of smoke

Can cause a shift of scene and fetch us back

To where we lie as one, in the same bed?