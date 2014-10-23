Literature, for Szerb, was an antidote to the poisonous vicissitudes of modernization, and the literature that he produced was literature unto literature, literature about literature, literature for literature—a jumble of literary literatures, a eulogy for itself. His works present literariness—a literary disposition and everything that goes along with it, more than the content of any particular book—as an alternative to life in its habitual dreariness. Where life is ploddingly predictable, literature is exhilarating, packed with action and intrigue; where life is transient and unreliable, literature is eternal; where life is essentially middlebrow, a series of small indignities and empty pleasantries, literature is profound and affective and immense, huge and horrifying and excessive, prodigious and penetrating and significant. To be impractical and ill-suited to this boring, banal world was, in Szerb’s eyes, the highest possible achievement. “The practical career is a myth, a humbug, invented to cheer themselves up by people who aren’t capable of doing anything intellectual,” a professor in Journey by Moonlight pronounces.

In keeping with this doctrine, Szerb’s novels and stories proudly proclaim themselves literary. They make no effort to mimic reality: we have enough of that. Instead they are all castles and secret passageways, family legends and occult orders. They take obvious pleasure in conforming to the demands of their genres, in half- parodically and half-seriously embracing conventions, in launching assault after assault on the twin institutions of the practical and plausible.

In Szerb’s first novel, The Pendragon Legend, a charming neo-Gothic tale set in a decrepit Welsh castle, the characters almost go so far as to explicitly acknowledge their status as fictions: “In all the books I’ve read,” one captive muses, “when it gets to this point the captives try to think of ways of escape.” Szerb’s characters proceed, of course, to try to think of ways of escape. (And, as the logic of the neo-Gothic demands, they succeed.) The Pendragon Legend is theatrical. The book seems staged for our benefit—and for the benefit of its characters. The protagonist, János Bátky, a scholar of alchemy and the occult, stumbles into a medieval Welsh town where the sorcery that he studies comes true and the myths that he has read come to life. Like Bátky, we are initially skeptical, but soon we align ourselves with the fiction, hoping that Szerb will refrain from proffering a rational explanation. He does not disappoint.

The work, written in 1929 during Szerb’s post-doctoral fellowship in London and published in 1934, would be overblown if it took itself too seriously, but it is not heavy-handed. It features resurrections, a sprinkling of dark magic, and a few staples of satanic ritual—but it is unfailingly playful, subtly ironic, a self-mockery peppered with compelling flashes of earnestness and insight. “What a shame,” Bátky observes, “that those moments when man is noble and pure and akin to the gods are so transient, so fleeting, while that complicated nonentity the Ego is always with us—of which one can only speak in terms of protective tenderness and gentle irony.”

Szerb took his character’s remark to heart. His love affair with literature was passionate, intense, and serious, but for all that it was never humorless, and it never lost the flirtatious and giddy quality of an adolescent crush. Reading Szerb on literature—reading Szerb at all—is like watching a lover dote on the object of his affections. In “Musings in the Library,” the narrator becomes infatuated with a fellow library-goer, noting that “books are the most potent aphrodisiacs.” “Taking you through those books, into my personal domain, my little empire––it was almost as delightful as initiating a virgin into the secrets of love,” he tells her. In a similar scene, in another library in The Pendragon Legend, an aspiring scholar calls her romantic interest “her prince transformed into a reference book”—the highest praise, by Szerbian standards.

There is something touching—something believable—about a love so variable, a romance that operates both at the level of profound passion and delighted amazement. Szerb was consumed by literature, maddened by literature—but he was also amused by literature, enlivened by literature, and, occasionally, delivered by it. “I expected something from literature, my redemption, let’s say,” he wrote. He continues: “I spent my entire youth in a happy purgatory, because I always felt that within minutes I would understand what I hadn’t understood before, and then Beatrice would cast off her veil and the eternal city of Jerusalem would reveal itself to me.” If understanding came at the cost of academic complacency, of no longer wooing and wishing after whatever impossible intellectual fulfillment that Mihály left Erzsi to find—well, then it wasn’t worth it. Szerb’s love has much in common with the courtly romances that so many of his dreamy protagonists long for: its object is fundamentally, tantalizingly, magnificently unattainable.

Borges famously remarked that “I have always imagined that paradise will be a kind of library.” For Szerb, a library was not quite paradise: it was nothing quite so static, nothing quite so stable. A library was a purgatory that was also a blessing, an ongoing act of learning without satisfaction, cease, or salvation. And perhaps, for Szerb, paradise and purgatory were one and the same: paradise consisted only in a voracious appetite for knowledge that could never be sated, in never finding oneself in the miserable position of having nothing good to read.

Most of life’s problems, for Szerb, amounted to having nothing good—nothing sufficiently challenging—to read. Fascism was no exception. When Szerb went on vacation in Italy in 1936, the population that greeted him seemed happy and healthy. “I am struck by how cheerful, how proud and friendly they are,” he wrote in his journals. “Yes, it’s all very wonderful, and wonderful the countless social achievements of Fascism.” But he was still suspicious. “Is it not enough, then, to live as man was meant to? Or is it also necessary to be ‘happy?’ Who is happy? The madman, the drunk, the subject of hypnosis or of auto-suggestion. Man in his natural state is dissatisfied. Anyone who is not should be treated with suspicion.”

In Szerb’s estimation, fascism was an intellectual problem: a failure of the intellect and the imagination, essentially a problem of complacency. The Italians had reconciled themselves to the world as it was—and this, thought Szerb, was their monumental mistake. The solution, like all non-palliative solutions, was literary: literature alone could instill in us an insatiable hunger for an extraordinary world just beyond our reach. It is the disparity between literary perfection and drab actuality that motivates us, in Szerb’s view, to improve our world, to question its assumptions and tear at its established fabrics. For Szerb, there was almost a moral imperative to rise to the challenge of a good book: “anyone who loves books cannot be a bad person,” a character in The Pendragon Legend muses.

But literature and its ethics, which may have redeemed Szerb, could not save him. In Journey by Moonlight, Mihály contemplates suicide: unable to reconcile the world of his imaginings with a comparatively bankrupt reality, he resolves to take his own life. The act that he plans is a radical rejection of a world that demands we submit to its tedium. Mihály is choosing between existential methodologies, and he chooses the method of melodramatic gesture over the method of a long, dull enduring. Still, there are limits to Mihály’s escapism. He recognizes, ultimately, that navigating this tension, living within a diametric opposition, is his due—that human existence is in fact the long, fraught negotiation of literature on the one hand and daily life on the other. There is nothing precious about Szerb’s cult of literature. His eyes are trained on the actually existing world. “He would have to remain with the living. He too would live: like the rats among the ruins, but nonetheless alive.” Yet he was a great foe of “realism.” Even at the horrible intersection of hope and its disappointment, Mihály persists in hoping, impossibly, that life will someday live up to its literary analogue—because, after all, “while there is life there is always the chance that something might happen ...” With those words this bleak novel optimistically concludes.

Life did not allow Szerb to verify his hope. In “The Incurable,” the prolific author proclaims defiantly that “if you threw me in prison, I’d write in blood on my underwear.” Szerb did not know how prophetic these words might prove. In his last letter, he wrote to his wife:

In general, the place where we are now, Balf, is awful, and we are in dire straits in every regard. I have no more hope left, except that the war will end soon; this is the only thing that keeps me alive. It is getting dark now and I am really not in the mood to write more.

He died with fragments of the One Hundred Poems—and his shattered spectacles—in his coat pockets. The product of all those beautiful, carefully chosen words was, finally a horrific, brutal silence. The world prevailed over literature after all.

But not forever. Journey by Moonlight is a beautiful book, the sort of book that stays imprinted on some soft part of you for a long time. Its intelligence is so humane—so forgiving to the last. It doesn’t shirk the task of exposing our hypocrisy, how much follow-through we lack, how incapable we are of changing—but even so, with almost unaccountable stubbornness, it holds out some hope for us. It acknowledges and accepts the monotony of life, but not for a moment is it ever resigned. This is a quickening, re-vivifying book. There is something behind the brilliance of its narrative, something beneath its clever construction, that bespeaks a very real grasp of the anxieties, the inconsistencies, the akrasia that characterize every human heart, at its intimate core.

“Some miraculous preexisting harmony,” Szerb remarked in his journal, “seems to operate in the human soul: an architect is born in Italy and creates certain works so that two hundred years later a poet can arrive from Germany and, through those works, come to understand himself and his destiny. Meanwhile, in all that time, how many nations, and how many generations, have annihilated one another! Mihály Babits is right when he tells us: ‘Great minds call to one other across time and space.’ ” And from the wreckage of the Holocaust, from such horrible annihilation, from such a violent silencing of so many voices, this extraordinary novel emerges as another improbable survival.