1957 Authorization to Use Force in the Middle East. On January 5, 1957, Ike again asked Congress for authorization to use force, this time to prevent Communist aggression in the Middle East. He once again gave a speech making the case for the authorization, and in his speech he once again outlined the essential features of the authorization. The following day, the President sent a draft proposed authorization to Congress. The proposal faced resistance in Congress but, after a big push by the Eisenhower administration, Congress amended and then enacted Eisenhower’s proposal. At this time, Democrats still controlled both houses of Congress.

1964 Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. On August 4, 1964, President Johnson spoke to the nation about an attack on U.S. naval vessels in the Gulf of Tonkin, and his unilateral response. The following day, Johnson sent a message to Congress explaining the need for an authorization of force and outlining what it should include. He also sent Congress a formal draft resolution (which his State Department had apparently been working on all summer). Following testimony about the authorization, congressional debate, and some amendments to Johnson’s proposal, Congress voted on August 10, 1964 to “approve[] and support[] the determination of the President, as Commander in Chief, to take all necessary measures to repel any armed attack against the forces of the Untied States and to prevent further aggression.” The Democrats controlled both the White House and Congress.

1983 Authorization to Use Force in Lebanon. Beginning in July 1982, President Reagan sent U.S. marines to Lebanon as part of a multinational peacekeeping force; the numbers of U.S. troops deployed grew to over one thousand by September 1983. Although U.S. forces suffered casualties during this period (even before the famous October 1983 truck bombings), President Reagan maintained that these deployments did not trigger the clock under Section 4(a)(1) of the War Powers Resolution. In response, several members of Congress offered bills to force the President to invoke Section 4(a)(1) or to cease funding the military action in Lebanon. The President tried to push back on these initiatives and after much acrimony he and Congress compromised on what became the Multinational Force in Lebanon Resolution. This law specified that the WPR governed the troop deployment, and it authorized the continued deployment of troops in Lebanon with restrictions, including an 18-month time limit. At the time, Republicans controlled the White House and Senate, and Democrats controlled the House.

1991 Authorization to Use Force in Iraq. Beginning in August 1990, President George H.W. Bush sent 350,000 troops to the Middle East to respond to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. After securing an authorization of force from the United Nations Security Council in Resolution 678, Bush maintained that Article II gave him all of the domestic authority he needed to use force against Iraq. In November and December, President Bush—like President Obama in 2014—indicated in several ways that he would welcome support for his unilateral action, but insisted that he was under no constitutional obligation to seek such support. Nonetheless, under enormous political pressure, Bush on January 8, 1991 sent a letter to Congress that requested it to “adopt a Resolution stating that Congress supports the use of all necessary means to implement UN Security Council Resolution 678.” A few days later Congress gave the President what he asked for, but it changed his request for “support” for his use of force to an “authorization” to use force. Bush was a Republican, and Democrats controlled both Houses of Congress.

1993 Somalia Authorization of Force. This case is similar to Lebanon. In December 1992, President George H.W. Bush sent troops to Somalia on a humanitarian mission pursuant to a U.N. Security Council Resolution. He reported the action to Congress but did not invoked Section 4(a)(1) of the WPR. Early in President Clinton’s term, Congress fitfully tried but failed to authorize this action, with limits. U.S. forces suffered sporadic casualties over the summer, and then came the ill-fated Battle of Mogadishu (the Black Hawk Down incident) on October 3 and 4, 1993. A few days later, President Clinton announced that he would withdraw most U.S. Forces by March 31, 1994. To ensure that this happened, Congress cut off funds after March 31, 1994, and affirmatively authorized force for limited purposes during the intervening period. The Democrats at this time controlled both branches of government.

2001 Authorization to Use Force Against 9/11 Perpetrators. After 9/11, President Bush sent to Congress a very broadly worded draft AUMF and pushed hard for its passage. Congress considered the draft, narrowed it in some respects, and passed it a few days later. The Republicans controlled the White House and the House of Representatives, and the Democrats controlled the Senate.

2002 Authorization to Use Force in Iraq. On September 19, 2002, the White House sent a draft joint resolution for Congress to authorize force against the threat posed by Iraq. The House introduced a revised version (with the assent of the White House) on October 7, and both Houses later passed the House resolution, which President Bush signed on October 16. Republicans controlled the White House and House, and the Democrats controlled the Senate.

***

Sources below (not including presidential documents and newspaper accounts). Please let me know if I got any facts wrong.

