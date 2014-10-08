"A thoughtless citizen of a democracy is a delinquent citizen of a democracy," Leon Wieseltier told Stephen Colbert last night, when the New Republic literary editor appeared on The Colbert Report to talk about liberalism, "centrist hair," and the magazine's one-hundredth anniversary. Watch below, and then check out Insurrections of the Mind, a collection of essays from the magazine's first 100 years.

This post has been corrected. It originally quoted Wieseltier referring to "members of a democracy." In fact, he said "citizens of a democracy."