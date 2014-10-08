The story is getting a lot of attention online, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s about Brittany Maynard, a young Oregon woman with stage 4 glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. There is apparently no cure for this awful disease. Her expected lifespan is measured in months rather than years at this point.

Maynard has decided to end her life this November 1, two days after her husband’s birthday. She is a vivacious woman who seems to love her life, and has achingly so much to live for at the age of 29. She wants to avoid a terrible death, and to control the manner of her own passing. She is packing as much joy as she can into this final period of her life. She is not suicidal in any way. She has now made a series of affecting videos and interviews on behalf of Compassion and Choices, an organization that supports expanded access to assisted suicide for patients with life-ending illnesses. She and her family moved to Oregon to gain access to the state’s Death and Dignity Act, “which allows terminally-ill Oregonians to end their lives through the voluntary self-administration of lethal medications, expressly prescribed by a physician for that purpose.”

It would be presumptuous of me to question this very personal decision in a tragic situation. Like everyone else, I can only wish Brittany Maynard the best, however she conducts her final days.

I have no firm policy opinion about death-and-dignity laws, either. Speaking with wonderful people who face serious cancers, and speaking with people who have actually provided end-of-life care—including my wife Veronica who has worked with desperately-ill children as a clinical nurse specialist—I constantly hear the same refrain: the mass appeal of assisted suicide reflects an incredible failure of our health care system.