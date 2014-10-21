I found German writer Walter Benjamin through my middle-school history teacher. He was my first adult crush, barely 21 and a graduate student with long hair pulled back in a ponytail and wire-rim glasses. I was twelve, a sad, little misplaced girl, with a ponytail and big, unwieldy dreams. It was the Arcades Project that led me to Benjamin, his unfinished effort to catalog and critique Parisian city life through ephemera. I lived in a town just outside of Paris, and I was trying to turn my own youthful observations into writing. Back then, I still imagined the world with poles of good and bad. This provided easy, naive taxonomy for human beings, a sense of absolute justice and clarity of character.



From the Arcades Project, I found my way to Benjamin’s other essays and eventually “The Work of Art,” for which he is perhaps best known. Written in 1936, this essay introduced the idea of an ineffable essence—an aura—of a work of art and the benefits and limits of the advent of technology like photography. I came to the essay at a time when I thought I was in love with a photographer. I think I may have even sent him a link to this Benjamin essay, hoping for a discourse. In retrospect, he was much more interested in sleeping with me than literary discussion. I fell more in love with Benjamin and less in love with the photographer. Eventually, though, I let the essay go, and the photographer go, and, naturally, both came back around.

The essay came back to me when I attended a show of the work of one of my favorite artists, Cy Twombly, at the Gagosian Gallery in New York. The show featured both his large-scale neon works and, on another floor, his photography—images that were taken up until his death, just two years ago. Sometimes it takes a few good men to find your way around to what exactly you were looking for. So, in walks Benjamin just behind Twombly.

Of course, Instagram has provided ample opportunity to bring Benjamin into the modern era. And “aura” has been invoked in the context of the multiplied and proliferated media of this moment, though it may not have been described as such. It took this encounter with Twombly, however, for me to revisit Benjamin and the ambiguities of Benjamin’s argument.