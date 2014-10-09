Protesting is easy. Make a sign, show up to a rally, and yell a few slogans—or, if you’re a Hong Konger participating in Occupy Central, distribute some bananas and pick up trash. The hard part is the slow, cruel grind of negotiation, and waiting to see if all the protesting made a difference.

After more than a week spent barricading the streets of downtown Hong Kong, students came to an agreement with government leaders on Tuesday that they would meet to discuss possible reforms to the electoral system. But that meeting doesn’t happen till Friday. Until then, protesters are hanging in a limbo state of sort-of-protest, conditional on the outcome of Friday’s meeting. Many have gone back to school or to work. The Admiralty crowd, once in the thousands, by Wednesday had dwindled to a couple hundred.

Among those who remain, determination varies. At a volunteer medical station in Admiralty, I asked Lillian, a communications student at Hong Kong Baptist University, how long she planned to stay. “Till the end of the revolution,” she said. When exactly that would be, she wasn’t sure. For now, she was setting an example by refusing to budge. “If one person leaves, the others might leave too,” she said. She then went back to reading her printed-out copy of D.H. Lawrence’s The Odor of Chrysanthemums.

Her co-volunteer, Gary Yeung, 25, had been manning the station since day one, just after Hong Kong police first pulled out the pepper spray. He’d been putting off going back to work at his education business for more than a week now. “I have 300 emails piled up,” he said. Work could wait, he felt, because this was the protesters’ only shot at implementing democratic reforms. “It’s do or die,” he said. “If we give up now, the Hong Kong government will never take us seriously again.” Even so, he was pessimistic that they’d achieve their goal of universal suffrage unmediated by Beijing. “I don’t think that’s going to be possible,” he said. “We’ll be lucky if we get a compromise. … Morale is not great.”