These days, you’re likelier to hear Republicans and political reporters use the phrase “war on women” than Democrats. After the 2012 election, conservatives infused the words with immense significance, as if the phrase itself, rather than the substantive themes it evoked, were the key to explaining the Republican party's female voter problem.

But it turns out, the GOP’s problems communicating with female voters didn’t disappear when Democrats stopped saying "war on women" all the time and began describing the GOP’s social agenda in different ways.

Two of the most eye-catching political ads this week feature Wisconsin’s Republican Governor Scott Walker and New Hampshire’s GOP Senate candidate Scott Brown peering into cameras to set things straight about their records on women’s reproductive rights. Walker obliquely addresses the charges in this EMILY’s list segment that he opposes all abortions, and signed a law intended to make it harder for doctors to perform abortions. (He did.) Brown mostly just dodges the claims Democratic candidate Jeanne Shaheen’s campaign made here, that he supported state legislation in Massachusetts that would've forced women seeking abortions to look at pictures of unborn fetuses. (It would've forced doctors to give those photos to their patients.)

Neither the EMILY’s List ad nor the Shaheen ad allude to a Republican “war on women,” but both refer to legislation their Republican opponents supported. And both elicited from Walker and Brown, respectively, the kinds of responses that candidates usually reserve for moments when they worry an effective attack is taking hold.