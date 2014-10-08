That system will hinge on three main tenets:

1. Jews are detestable because they are inseparable from a detestable state. This is the anti-Zionist tenet.

2. Jews are all the more detestable because the cement that holds that state together is the belief in a persecution that may well be imaginary or, at the very least, exaggerated. This is the negationist tenet, the tenet of Holocaust denial.

3. By operating thus and cornering the market on the world’s available reserves of compassion, the Jews heap on top of that twin injury the insult of rendering humanity deaf to the sufferings of other peoples, beginning, of course, with the Palestinians. This is the tenet of competitive victimhood.

Never mind that every one of these tenets is vile and deranged. Never mind that each is complete and demonstrable idiocy, and that its idiocy has been demonstrated many times over. And never mind the evidence—with respect to the third formulation, in particular—that it is specifically when the Holocaust is borne in mind and taken to heart that we recognize massacres for what they are and take up arms against them—in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda, and elsewhere.

These tenets serve only one purpose, which is to permit anti-Semitism once again to be heard and thus, once again, to be spoken.

These arguments have only one virtue, which is, as with the old arguments about a God-killing, God-bearing, or racially impure people, to render acceptable that which was becoming unacceptable.

And the fact is that the effect of all three of these idiocies is to give idiots the illusion that they hate (the Jews) only because they love (the Palestinians, the “true” victims, the holy and noble cohort of resisters against “imperialism,” etc.).

These tenets stand separately, each providing a sufficient reason to pillory the Jews.

But they could also be woven together, combined, braided. One might then see them as three strokes in the portrait of a people diabolical enough to play on the keyboard of a triple perversity. One might use the water of Holocaust denial to turn the wheel of anti-Zionism, to pull the strings of competitive victimhood and more effectively delegitimize Israel, or to decry the perfidy of living Jews who twist what they hold most sacred—the memory of their dead—for the cynical purpose of supporting what is at bottom a criminal state. In each case, the hate-inducing effect would obviously be multiplied.

What confronts us is a giant time bomb with three fuses. Or three components, each isolated from the others for the time being, of a moral atomic bomb. But when those components are assembled, the conflagration will be fearsome.

To forestall their assembly, to prevent the combination of the three toxic tenets, to silence or marginalize those (such as Dieudonné M’bala M’bala in France, David Irving in Britain, and Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam in the United States) who are on the threshold of the bomb must be the task of those who bear the heavy burden of blocking, by law or by their words, the coming anti-Semitism.