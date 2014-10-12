JE: It's a good idea especially if it's part of a broader campaign of more access to contraception. The pill is not the answer for everybody and it's not the most effective form of birth control. Long-term solutions that women don't have to take every day are better than the pill, unfortunately they're more expensive. If the idea is just to give access to over-the counter birth control pills and not other options then it's a bait-and-switch. It could be part of a good solution or it could be part of progress if we couple that with greater access to other forms of birth control as well.

RL: One of the long-acting forms of contraception is IUDs (intrauterine devices). Medical groups have endorsed this as the most effective option for the reasons you mention. But it's still fairly uncommon. So what would change that?

JE: When women are given access to it and are given opportunity to have long-term birth control such as IUD or implants, they go for those and prefer them to the pill. When you make them available and affordable it's a win-win. They end up being less expensive in the long run because they reduce unwanted pregnancies better than the pill. It's a matter of resetting some of the attitudes about these things. The IUDs could use a better marketing campaign and could use better public relations. We as a society could make them more affordable and provide more incentives to give women the access when they want them.

RL: What are some of the challenges we've seen to advancing reproductive choice?

JE: I think we're not making much progress. We're closing health clinics all over the country. We're making it harder for women to have access. There are better forms of birth control available now than ever. And when we offer them to women, when we make them available, and we've shown that it works. We save money in the long run, we reduce unintended pregnancies, and we reduce abortion.

RL: How are advocates today navigating this tricky minefield where there are new legal barriers to access to abortion and contraception?

JE: In many ways the conservatives on this issue are winning the public relations battle. They declare that some forms of birth control are equal to abortion when science says they're wrong, but they just keep saying it. I don't know what you would do about that. It seems to me there is one battle at a time. You get clinics closing in Texas with this most recent decision with the most recent decision. Hobby Lobby has stripped away access from some women to have their contraception paid for by insurance. The other side can only fight back one round at a time. Perhaps at some point people will realize it's a broader problem and fight back.

RL: How far does that suggest we've come policy-wise?

JE: When the pill was launched, it was done at a time when birth control was still illegal in many of the states and the laws weren't being enforced. They really believed that once women had access to the pill that all the laws would become irrelevant and fall away. It appeared to be going in that direction for a while, because 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut established the right for women to have access to birth control as a part of their right to privacy. And it looked like this fight was finally coming to an end. That's not what happened. In the '70s and '80s you began to see this conservative backlash and ever since then we've gone back to the logic of the 19th century that it's immoral to control reproduction. It doesn't make much sense, but that's where we are.