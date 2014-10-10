Tired of all those single-purpose apps cluttering your smartphone? One to check into your flight, one to rent a car, another to direct you to your eventual destination? Google is working on a solution, a project called “the Physical Web” that would allow users to interact with “smart objects”—such as rental cars, parking meters, or bus stops—without downloading individual apps to use them.

Related to the overhyped “Internet of Things,” the Physical Web would be a network of “smart objects” that each have individual URLs, and broadcast information to nearby users. Bus stops, for example, would broadcast information about the bus schedule to those who search for and connect to it. The project has gotten some recent attention, mostly celebrating its novelty. But the Physical Web raises some serious privacy concerns.

“In principle, Google is designing this so you could roam freely through urban spaces without being identified,” said Walter Valdivia, a fellow at Brookings’ Center for Technology Innovation. But, he explained, companies developing individual smart objects could enable those objects to collect user information. Users interacting with this system could unwittingly provide a “map” of their activities and decisions. “If we become heavy users of the Physical Web, it would be very easy to keep track of your location and what you do,” Valdivia said.

According to Matthew Hindman, an associate professor at George Washington University, this goes beyond the ways in which the government or your ex could already track your movements (through Facebook check-ins, Instagram geotagging, etc.). “We’ve already seen instances where law enforcement is gathering digital data about who was in a particular area at a particular time,” said Hindman, who is currently a fellow at Harvard’s Joan Shorenstein Center for Media, Politics, and Public Policy. “This would have the potential to enhance the scope of that kind of information.”