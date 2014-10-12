How did this shadow judicial system become the norm on college campuses? Don’t blame universities entirely. In 1997, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) started telling colleges how to handle sexual-misconduct cases, resting its authority on Title IX, the 1972 law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender. (Students have always been able to file police charges.) Since then, the government has issued many guidances and revisions; Congress has passed bills. The clarification that did most to change schools’ approach to misconduct was the “Dear Colleague” letter of 2011. Among other things, this document requested schools to lower their standard of proof and to conclude all proceedings swiftly, apparently without regard for the timing of any criminal investigation. If a school violates any of the many rules or recommendations, OCR may put it on the list of 84 colleges under investigation, a public-relations disaster. OCR could also disqualify it from receiving federal funding, which could mean shutting it down.

University officials I’ve talked to are upset about the policies they’re being asked to write, though none would say so on the record. But Brett Sokolow, who runs a law practice that advises both universities and students, said administrators tell him they feel overwhelmed by the difficulty of handling sexual-misconduct cases and the expectation that they’ll pass Solomonic judgments about complicated sexual encounters to which there may have been no witnesses and which often involve heavy drinking. OCR requires schools to train investigators as well as the panelists who hear cases, but they are rarely trained well. “We run four-day trainings for campus investigators,” says Sokolow. “When these folks come out of it, if they’re novices, they’re not ready.”

There is no question that many women who have made accusations of rape or assault have been shockingly mistreated by their schools. But since the “Dear Colleague” letter, more than 20 lawsuits have been filed against colleges by men punished for sexual misconduct, and lawyers believe there will be many more such lawsuits in the next few months. In some of these cases, the facts are too messy to be shoehorned into the master narrative of predators and victims that dominates discussions of campus sexual assault. A few reveal details about the way some schools handle people under investigation that are themselves disturbing.

A suit filed this spring against Colgate University suggests that, in their eagerness to protect the vulnerable, schools may be too quick to act on the presumption of guilt. In 2013, an ex-girlfriend accused a male undergraduate of having, a year earlier, pushed her so hard she fell. She noted that one of his former girlfriends had obtained a no-contact order against him—she too had been pushed and fell against a table, cutting her head, although the man and that woman remained friendly and she declined to join the complaint. The young man’s lawsuit and Colgate’s response offer very different accounts of what happened next, but the facts that Colgate does not dispute are these: Before questioning the student, Colgate had already prepared a letter of interim suspension. He didn’t know this. The man was never given the option to seek counsel, even though the allegations could have led to a criminal investigation. (Colgate’s reply to this assertion: “no right to counsel existed.”) He was questioned for several hours, well into the night. Immediately afterward, his interrogator told him he was suspended, offered him a ticket to his home in Bangladesh, and explained that he could participate in any hearing via Skype or telephone. When the student said he didn’t want to miss classes or the chance to defend himself, security officers escorted him to a room in the basement of a dorm and kept him there, under guard, for two nights. The room had neither cell reception nor Wi-Fi, so at first, he had no way to get in touch with anyone. When he asked to be released, he was told he was free to return to Bangladesh. He finally managed to contact a faculty adviser who helped him find temporary accommodation off-campus.

The student, who was expelled, is charging the school with false imprisonment, among other things. Case law on temporary student suspensions indicates he was entitled to a hearing to determine whether his was necessary; this was not offered. Whatever he did—and if true, the charges are serious—the school went outside the bounds of decency, and perhaps its own authority, by treating him as guilty before hearing his case.