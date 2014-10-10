ET: Chris Deschene has conversational fluency then, but not an in-depth political vocabulary?

EPY: I haven’t heard him speak. I met him once, but because there were non-Navajos in the room, he spoke in English. He greeted me in Navajo, and his greeting was nice. I didn’t detect any sign of an accent. A lot of people, when they’re just beginning to pick up the language, they have an accent in their Navajo. I didn’t detect that at all. Had I known he was going to be challenged in this way, I would have chatted with him. He’s a very respectful young man. He has a really wonderful command of the English language, which is what we also need. We need new ideas, new blood coming into the Navajo Nation.

ET: He seems very qualified, having been in the Marines and the Arizona State House of Representatives. Other than the language requirement, he seems like a very good candidate.

EPY: I believe he is, and I hope that the Navajo youth and the non-fluent Navajos challenge this and say that we want him as a write-in candidate, and show the people: We want to be represented, too. We’re Navajos as well.

I think a lot of young people who are willing to take a political stance for their people are really confused right now because we didn’t count on two very important issues. They [the Navajo Nation Council] didn’t listen to our wishes, and now they’re pushing us out even more, so our voices don’t mean anything. We need somebody who can interface at the state and national level, and you don’t need Navajo fluency for that. These people who created the dispute are not looking down the road. They’re looking right before their noses, and that’s it. And it’s just so, so sad.

ET: How is the language taught today? Is it taught in schools or mostly at home?

EPY: It’s still being spoken at home quite a bit. If you travel across the reservation, you can hear parents speaking to their children, elders speaking to children, and you hear children speaking past as well. It’s taught in the schools quite extensively across the reservation.

The youth themselves are creating a new dialect, which is pleasing. A dying language is one that stays completely the same. A language that is still alive is constantly changing, so that’s encouraging.

ET: How many Navajo people live on or off the reservation?

EPY: More people are moving off the reservation for economic reasons. They’ve applied for jobs and they’ve been told, “Sorry, you don’t speak Navajo. You’re highly qualified, but we’re going to hire this less qualified person [because they speak Navajo], so sorry.” I’ve taught twenty-four years. The youth want to come back, but they go back to the university to work on a master’s degree because they were not wanted on their own reservation because they couldn’t speak. We’re really doing a disservice to ourselves, to our wholeness as a people, and to our own economic system. We chase the youth away just for the sake of understanding. I feel for Mr. Deschene, but on the other hand I feel for the elders who have that expectation that he needs to communicate with us. Because they are the majority of the voters.

The median age was 21 in the 2000 Census, I believe. We are an extremely young nation. The people who brought about this dispute are discriminating against the majority of the population, and that’s scary. The language needs to be protected, but it shouldn’t be used to discriminate against people.

This interview has been edited and condensed.