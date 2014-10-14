Like many other BRCA patients, I go through the motions; surely doing something is better than doing nothing.

NCCN recommends getting into a study on ovarian surveillance in high-risk women, because there is not enough data on this, but my gynecologist is focused on delivering babies, not on catering to whiny women like me. Since my ovarian surveillance comes through her, though, that’s another three to four appointments a year—for some reason I can’t have my ultrasound during my yearly Pap smear and have to come back for another test. We argue about blood draws too—she thinks they’re useless, while according to my research, the efficacy of doing these every six months for high-risk patients has not been evaluated yet. Sometimes I’ve used up all my arguing points on the biennial ultrasound though, so I succumb to her wishes and skip it. This is one of the horrors of BRCA—the fear that you might know more about BRCA than your doctor and not get the care you need if you follow her advice, balanced against the fear that you’re paying her for her expertise, so she probably knows more than you do, and that you might be acting like a crazy, high-maintenance bitch. This is why specialists get paid the big bucks.

Altogether, that’s a minimum of seven trips to the doctor each year for screening—sometimes more if you need an ultrasound or a biopsy. This is in addition to any standard maintenance, such as going to the dentist or for a physical or to see specialists like an eye doctor, allergist, and so on. I don’t like to spread them out—I try to do them all in one or two weeks. But it is a lot of doctors’ visits, accompanied by uncertainty and anxiety around the test results. Watchful waiting has its price. The question is whether it’s worth that price, and when I looked into the issue, I found that the answer is surprisingly complex.

Detection tests for cancer walk a thin line. Ideally, such tests would catch all cases of cancer—they wouldn’t return positive results for things that looked like cancer but weren’t (false positives leading to overdiagnosis), but they also wouldn’t miss any cases of cancer (false negatives leading to underdiagnosis). And while we’re wishing for an ideal world, perhaps we could have one test that found all cancers and then a second test to tell you which cancers were lethal and which ones weren’t, Brawley suggests. A perfect detection test would be, in the words of Goldilocks, “just right.” But since we don’t live in a fairy tale, in the real world, over- and underdiagnosis are balanced against one another. You can think of cancer screening like a net strung across a river, fishing for salmon. If I weave it tight enough to catch all the salmon that come downstream, chances are good it’ll also catch a bunch of not-salmon—turtles, otter, river weed, stuff that I’m not interested in. On the other hand, if I weave the net loosely enough to let the otter and turtles pass, some of the smaller salmon will swim through—I won’t catch them all. Use a very sensitive test, and you’ll get lots of false positives. Use a not-sensitive test, and you’ll get false negatives. It’s pretty hard to win the game.

Surveillance rests on the idea that there is a long march from normal cells to atypical cells to cancerous cells and finally to tumors and metastasis. The reasoning goes that if it’s found when it’s baby cancer—cute and cuddly—but before it becomes Voltron, it’s easier to kill. This idea of carcinogenesis, that cancer starts as normal cells which slowly become atypical and then malignant, suggests that catching cancer earlier in its development, when it is not cancer but “pre-cancer,” can help prevent cancer death. But not all cancer is suited to these methods. It’s a bit like cooking onions—if you put them over high heat, you have to watch them carefully to make sure they don’t burn. But if you put them on low, then they take a longer time to go from raw to burnt, and you don’t have to be so attentive. Let’s say I’m predestined to get cancer. If my cancer is aggressive, the cells in my body might change from normal to atypical to cancerous very quickly, which wouldn’t give researchers much time to disrupt this process. If my cancer grows slowly, surveillance is more likely to help, because there’s a longer time window in which treatment can stamp it out. Of course, no one knows quite how high their flame is—how fast their potential cancer might grow—in advance.

In her book Preventive Strikes, Ilana Löwy, a senior researcher at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, discusses the practice of routine screening for another disease—cervical cancer—and points out that “one of the rarely discussed drawbacks of such screening is irreversibly generation of uncertainty…Diagnosed with a potentially threatening condition with an uncertain meaning, they [the patients] are not sure if they should see themselves as sick or healthy.”

As a woman positive for a BRCA mutation, I bear this uncertainty doubly, both because I am frequently screened for cancer and am therefore more likely to receive ambiguous results, but also because the BRCA test itself is a sort of screening for pre-cancer. I may not have any precancerous lesions inside me, but I have been told that I have a potentially life-threatening mutation inside every cell of my body. After my genetic results came back, I no longer felt like the physically healthy twenty-seven-year-old newlywed that I was. Instead I became someone who went to the doctor more than ten times a year, like a good patient, to make sure I wasn’t sick yet. I lived in a state of betweenness, in a no-man’s-land straddling the worlds of sick and healthy.

Most of the studies done have looked at screening in the general population and not in women at high risk of developing breast cancer. Truly, I’d like to see some studies performed on my risk group to determine the basic efficacy of ovarian and breast surveillance in preventing cancer death. I shouldn’t hold my breath, though. Large studies are expensive to produce, weighed against the comparatively small number of BRCA carriers who would benefit, and they require lots of patients. Are there even enough BRCA women who would be willing to be randomly assigned to the screening or nonscreening arm of such a trial? Would such a study even be ethical? I guess living with the flawed human screening we have now, and living with the uncertainty generated, is all part of what it means to be a mutant.