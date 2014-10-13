And yet, what is it that Malala can really do, from asylum in England, apart from be a symbol? How much has she achieved in the few years in which she had lived, courageously, and suffered in this world? There is no doubt that she is a person of great courage and integrity; there is no doubt that she is a necessary symbol. There might also be no doubting the noble intention of the Nobel committee, in this gestural award that highlights a vital need, a fight that has to be fought by every right-thinking human being.

As someone who grew up on the other side of the Pakistan-India border and in a Muslim family, some painful thoughts crossed my mind too. I wondered, for instance, if our cultures have nothing more extensive and enduring to offer as evidence of work toward peace than a courageous 17-year-old girl. If so, there is something seriously lacking in our nations and cultures. Could it be true? I do not know. But then I thought of some recent news from Pakistan: for instance, the dozens of health workers who have been attacked—and killed in some cases—by Taliban and assorted idiots for giving polio vaccinations to children. Evidently, admirable as Malala is as a person, there are many other brave persons in places like Pakistan fighting for necessary causes—people actually in the field, so to say. If such people are there, and if we fail to make them visible—concentrating instead on just one story of heroism—don’t we actually convey a contradictory message globally, the message of lack? As if all that Pakistan et al. can offer is one Malala. And if the Nobel committee can see only one Malala—for the fault is not Malala’s—then surely there is a remarkable lack of information and knowledge even in such rarefied circles of global opinion-making!

Chanelling Abdus Salam, the other Pakistani Nobel laureate, a journalist wrote a vigorous letter in a Pakistani paper pointing out the “bigotry” that “we” deny in our hearts. "Salam" warned Malala to be prepared for the hatred of her countrymen, and urged her to keep loving them nevertheless. I could hear this bigotry on Facebook. It came in two shades: anti-colonial and Islamist. The anti-colonial version dismissed Malala for selling out, for saying what the imperial powers want to hear. The Islamist version ridiculed Malala or painted her as a figure in a CIA conspiracy. Both were totally unjustified.

And yet, the more I thought, the more questions arose. On the one hand, we had loud acclamation, bordering on worship. On the other, we had rabid criticism, smelling of fire and brimstone. In between stood Malala, effectively silenced and isolated.

What kind of burden rests on her 17-year-old shoulders now, I wondered? Is it fair to put that sort of burden on such a young person? Is it fair to award the prize for what might be achieved, rather than what has been achieved—because, unlike Satyarthi, Malala has not had the time to organize anything of substance, despite her brave personal example and her visibility as a symbol. To date, Satyarthi and his organization are credited with rescuing and educating about 100,000 such child laborers in India. She has not had the time to rescue 100,000 children from the darkness of Taliban and its ilk.