When the North Carolina State Assembly set out to pass a resolution in 2007 expressing the body’s regret for its participation in the institution of slavery, conservatives objected on the grounds that black North Carolinians would use it to advance the cause of reparations.

Republican Assemblyman Thom Tillis, who is now challenging Democrat Kay Hagan for her U.S. Senate seat, sought to allay those conservatives' concerns by flipping the argument. Reparations already exist in the form of welfare programs, he noted, and Republicans would be better positioned to oppose them if they purchased some goodwill with conservative Democrats by acknowledging that the legacy of slavery isn’t just a liberal fiction.

TPM dug up Tillis’ old statement explaining his vote. Here’s the key nugget.

A subset of the democrat [sic] majority has never ceased to propose legislation that is de facto reparations and they will continue to do so as long as they are in the majority. Federal and State governments have redistributed trillions of dollars of wealth over the years by funding programs that are at least in part driven by their belief that we should provide additional reparations. I believe there are several conservative democrats who are prepared join Republicans in OPPOSITION to measures that propose new entitlements and reparations. However, a vote against the resolution would most likely eliminate any chance that we would to get support from more conservative members of the democrat [sic] party members to oppose such measures.

Tillis voted the right way, for the wrong reasons. And in so doing he surfaced his actual belief about social spending programs, which he’s discussed in other venues using barely submerged grievances.