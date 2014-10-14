Documents generated by Vatican synods are often dry as dust, their contents predictable well in advance of their drafting. So the buzz accompanying the mid-term report of the Extraordinary Synod on the Family underway in Rome was extraordinary in itself.

Pope Francis won’t be officiating same sex marriages any time soon, nor will the church upend its teaching on marriage and divorce. That the synod will fall short of what some would judge the only meaningful change—full acceptance of homosexuals, including the right to marry—doesn’t diminish the significance of what happened this past week. This is an institution, after all, that thinks in terms of millennia and perceives change in terms of centuries.

In the current document, church leaders who in previous exhortations referred to homosexuals as “intrinsically disordered” and who spoke easily of people “living in sin” not only avoided such terminology but dared to write that gays have “gifts and qualities to offer” the church and that the church might look to “the positive values” of unmarried couples. Such language portends more than a change in tone. It warrants the analogy some have made to explosions and earthquakes.

What came out Monday is an interim report that will be discussed in local settings during the next year and taken up again in a second session of the synod next year before a final document is issued. The sad reality is that this working document could not have been produced by today's United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The priority of the most vocal U.S. bishops has increasingly been on the culture wars: condemnations of gays and same-sex marriage, a battle against what some perceive as ominous threats to religious liberty; a prolonged fight over the contraception mandate in the Affordable Care Act; and the ongoing political strategy that places opposition to abortion as the premier issue in any election, regardless of what else might constitute a candidate’s record.