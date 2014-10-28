What makes this latest crisis of peace different from others is that it isn’t really peace. Samet details with an insider’s eye many soldiers’ desire to see combat, which is “regarded as the ne plus ultra of military experience.” Despite recent air strikes in Iraq and Syria, the chance of another major deployment of U.S. ground troops seems remote. In a military culture focused on combat, how do its institutions divine meaning out of a mission that is between peace and war? Or, as Samet puts it: “The romance of muddy boots does little to defend us against, for example, a cyber attack on the power grid or banking industry.”

In the next decade, the U.S. military’s greatest challenge won’t likely be the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, or the draw down in Afghanistan, but how it navigates the no man’s land Samet references. When reflecting on the plebes Samet has taught and seen off to war she writes: “I know from their e-mails and letters that some of my former students cling to the memory of their classroom experience as to a kind of life raft when they find themselves confused or numbed in places of true peril.” Clearly the study of literature, if not directly transferable to a hard military skill, has armed Samet’s students against the vagaries of war. But she also notes that in the coming no man’s land, such pursuits might prove essential in cultivating the type of intellectual flexibility required to meet our muddled peace, and the uncertain challenges of the next war. “It takes patience and courage to carve out space for self-examination. … If you’ve waited until you are a general to develop it, it will be too late.”

Samet offers a litany of military leaders from David Petraeus to Moltke the Elder who, against professional norms, developed that type of flexibility through intellectual pursuits independent of the military arts. Moltke the Elder, who in the nineteenth century birthed many of the concepts that led to Germany’s twentieth century blitzkrieg, wrote novels in his spare time. Shakespeare’s paragon of a warrior-king, Henry V, spent his youth gallivanting with Falstaff, Bardolph, and Nim, the same commoners he’d one day lead in battle. Of this approach, King Henry says, in Shakespeare’s words: “I’ll so offend to make offence a skill, / Redeeming time when men think least I will.”

Despite encouragement from senior leaders such as former Defense Secretary Robert Gates and current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin Dempsey, non-standard intellectual pursuits and career paths—advanced degrees, intensive language training, fellowships in the private sector—are still viewed as an offence to an Army which remains stilted in its own conventions. Although some junior officers follow such interests, they often do so to the detriment of their careers, becoming less competitive for promotion against peers who take more traditional postings—staff assignments, training commands, overseas deployments.

In the wake of the Iraq and Afghan War, the military’s leadership has had difficulty retaining junior officers, especially in a system incentivizing highly regimented career tracks. Speaking of senior officers’ regard for junior officers, Samet notes: “They praise their ‘sacrifices’ yet simultaneously think of them as cowboys who have had too much autonomy in Iraq and Afghanistan. … Used to operating beyond the reach of routine, these [junior] officers return to find their lives scripted down to the last detail, mired in layers of bureaucracy.”