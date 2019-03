In late 2013, reporter Jen Percy traveled to a remote province north of Kabul to meet Commander Pigeon, the only female warlord in Afghanistan. "They called her Commander Pigeon because she moved and killed with the elegance of a bird," Percy writes in her terrifying account of her time with the commander, published in the most recent issue of The New Republic. Here are more pictures by Lorenzo Tugnoli, the photographer who traveled with her.