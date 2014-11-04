In the 1990s, so eager were young gay men to forget the ravages of the AIDS epidemic that they helped to legitimate a cultural shift toward a conversation around its non-existence. Troubling words like “clean” and “disease-free” began to be used to signal HIV-negative status, stigmatizing those who lived with the disease as unclean or worse. “One month after it’s ended,” said Ford Maddox Ford about World War I, “it will be forgotten. Everybody will want to forget it—it will be bad form to mention it.” The same could be said of many of the twentieth century’s crises. An intentional forgetting seeks to hold at bay the uncertainty and frailty that history exposed on its battlegrounds—whether those battlegrounds were the Western Front or, as in the case of HIV/AIDS, others’ bodies.

The first three books of the American poet D.A. Powell, newly collected as Repast and published this November by Graywolf Press, refute that kind of forgetting. The collection shows the ingenuity of a poet, himself HIV-positive, whose invention caused beauty to bloom out of a burying ground. Powell’s poems burst into this amnesiac culture with the force of a memory that ranges from Gloria Gaynor’s B-sides to gloria in excelsis—a style that is at once bold, gleeful, and morbid. Repast is a thrilling and necessary collection. Anyone who cares about American culture should take it seriously.

Since his first book Tea in 1998, Powell has achieved considerable acclaim, winning the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2012 for Useless Landscape; or a Guide for Boys and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award in 2009. But his first three books, Tea, Lunch (2000), and Cocktails (2004), did not receive widespread mainstream attention. Bringing them together over a decade later—which, their titles suggest, was intended all along—Repast grants a new generation of readers an opportunity to marvel at the vision that they contain. Repast is a unified triptych and a vital memoir of the past half-century of a certain kind of American life.

Born in 1963, Powell lived the exhilarated, impoverished, risky adventure of a young gay man in the post-Stonewall, pre-Internet world. Occasionally turning tricks to make ends meet, “I had meant to be the first among us dead,” he writes in Tea, but, “the ground refused me. the ground that would leave the easy prey to be scavenged and take and take.”