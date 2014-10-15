The storyline was perfect. Joko Widodo—a slum-born former furniture dealer popularly known as Jokowi—climbed the ladder of Indonesian politics as a humble, non-establishment figure committed to effective government. After making a name for himself as a successful mayor and governor, the populist candidate faced off against Prabowo Subianto—the right-wing son-in-law of Suharto, the late dictator—in this summer’s presidential election. The bulk of the political and business establishment backed Prabowo, who launched a smear campaign alleging that Jokowi wasn’t Muslim. When voters chose Jokowi anyway, albeit narrowly, commentators hailed the strength and vibrancy of Indonesia’s young democracy. For the first time, a political outsider had run for president and triumphed over Indonesia’s entrenched political elite. The promise of the Reformasi movement—that Indonesia would develop an open, responsive system of government—was one step closer to being realized. Pingkan Irwin, a pro-democracy activist, summed it up: “After the election I thought I could sleep a little.”

For the last few weeks, pro-democracy Indonesians have not been sleeping easy. In the final weeks before Jokowi’s inauguration, Prabowo’s Merah-Putih (Red-White) coalition has used its control over the legislature to pass bills that will cement the establishment’s control over parliament and make it difficult for Jokowi to govern. The most egregious is a bill that ended direct elections for village heads, mayors, and governors. The significance of this legislation is difficult to overstate: clean politicians like Jokowi, unbeholden to traditional patronage networks, entered politics by winning local direct elections. Selecting administrators through crony-dominated assemblies is a sure way to plug the pipeline of non-establishment political talent. Leaders of the Merah-Putih coalition, buoyed by their success at ending direct regional elections, suggested that their next step would be to end direct elections for president. The coalition almost certainly doesn’t have the votes to make that happen. Nonetheless, just a few months after Indonesian citizens trooped to the polls and rejected Suharto’s son-in-law, and less than a week before Jokowi will be inaugurated, Indonesian citizens were forced to contemplate whether their hard-won democracy was about to be transformed beyond recognition.

Traditionally, Indonesian presidential candidates will promise cabinet posts in exchange for a political party’s support. Jokowi refused to do this. He encouraged parties to join his coalition, but said that cabinet posts would be decided based on merit. Prabowo Subianto had no such compunction. When he ran for president, he didn’t have to offer parties much to guarantee them more than they’d get from Jokowi. He successfully formed the Merah-Putih coalition that—along with its allies—controls 63 percent of seats in parliament. Prabowo spoke of it as a permanent coalition that would carry on whether he won or lost. Political experts scoffed: If Prabowo lost the election, coalition parties would jump to Jokowi’s camp so that they could have a say in governance and reward their patronage networks. That’s how Indonesian politics has always worked.

But somehow Prabowo, despite losing, managed to keep his coalition together. It was an even bigger shock when his coalition amended the rules of parliament to grant his coalition crucial committee posts, and then passed a bill ending regional direct elections. Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Prabowo’s multimillionaire brother and architect of the Merah-Putih coalition, expressed deep anger toward Jokowi. “Yes, Mr. Jokowi, there is a price to be paid,” he told the Wall Street Journal. Hashim promised that Merah-Putih would form an active opposition, saying, “We will be able to control the legislative agenda.” After Jokowi is inaugurated next week, he faces the uphill task of pushing his reform agenda through a parliament virulently opposed to his presidency.